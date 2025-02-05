Jonathan Majors Marvel Return Rumors Are Reportedly False

2025 Pan African Arts And Film Festival: Opening Night Screening Of "Magazine Dreams"
CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Jonathan Majors speaks onstage at the 2025 Pan African Arts and Film Festival opening night screening of "Magazine Dreams" at The Culver Theater on February 04, 2025 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
Kang the Conqueror fans recently got some bad news.

2024 was a difficult year for Jonathan Majors. In late 2023, he was found guilty of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. She proceeded to file a lawsuit against him three months later, though it was later dropped. Majors' career took a major hit as a result of his legal battle with Jabbari, as Marvel cut ties with him following his guilty verdict.

He was set to reprise his role as Kang in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which was announced a few years ago. At the time, TMZ asked the actor how he felt about Marvel Studios' decision to go a new direction. "Yeah, heartbroken," he told the outlet. "Come on, yeah, of course. I love him. I love Kang." He was then asked whether or not he'd ever consider playing Kang again in the future. "Hell yeah," he said. "If that's what the fans want, if that's what Marvel wants, let's roll."

Sources Claim Rumors About Jonathan Majors' Return To The MCU Aren't True
58th Annual New York Urban League Frederick Douglass Awards Dinner
Jonathan Majors attends the New York Urban League's 58th Annual Frederick Douglass Awards Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on June 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Hatnim Lee#1004016#51C ED/Getty Images)

This week, rumors that he'd be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe began circulating online, getting many fans' hopes up. Unfortunately for them, however, these rumors don't appear to be true. According to TMZ, multiple sources recently told them that there's been no talk of Majors returning to the MCU despite reports. While this is disappointing news for those who were looking forward to seeing Majors back on the big screen, he has plenty of other good things going for him these days.

In November, for example, he and Meagan Good shocked fans by announcing that they're engaged. According to the actress, he proposed while they were in Paris, making for a sweet and unforgettable moment. News of their engagement arrived shortly after Good's rep shut down breakup rumors, making it clear that the couple is doing better than ever.

