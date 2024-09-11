Jonathan Majors Turns To Selling $140 Autographs After Assault Conviction

Jonathan Majors has taken some serious career losses lately, and to make up for it, it looks like he's come up with a new business venture. According to TMZ, the former Marvel actor is attending his first-ever convention later this month. The con in question is the Famous Monsters Fest in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, which is scheduled for next week (September 15).
Reportedly, Majors will be also selling autographs at the convention for $140 each, or a whopping $160 for autographed headshots. Other stars like Lord Of The Rings' Andy Serkis, Star Trek's George Takei, Halloween's Tyler Mane, and more are also expected to attend.
Jonathan Majors To Attend Famous Monsters Fest
The news arrives just a few months after Majors was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Marvel cut ties with him as a result. He was previously expected to reprise his role of Kang in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. The film appears to have been scrapped for the time being in favor of Avengers: Doomsday, starring Robert Downey Jr. Reports of Majors' new autograph endeavor also surface amid rumors that he's struggling financially after his conviction.
A source also told The Jasmine Brand this month that his girlfriend Meagan Good has been providing for him, covering his child support, and more. “Meagan pays for everything," they alleged. "They really wanted this dog, and she got stuck paying the $75,000 training bill. Like, that’s cr*zy! No one knows what Meagan sees in this guy. If things keep up this way, she may not be able to pay her mortgage.” What do you think of Jonathan Majors selling autographs for $140? Are you surprised or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.
