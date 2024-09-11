Jonathan Majors Turns To Selling $140 Autographs After Assault Conviction

Jonathan Majors is trying something new.

Jonathan Majors has taken some serious career losses lately, and to make up for it, it looks like he's come up with a new business venture. According to TMZ, the former Marvel actor is attending his first-ever convention later this month. The con in question is the Famous Monsters Fest in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, which is scheduled for next week (September 15).

Reportedly, Majors will be also selling autographs at the convention for $140 each, or a whopping $160 for autographed headshots. Other stars like Lord Of The Rings' Andy Serkis, Star Trek's George Takei, Halloween's Tyler Mane, and more are also expected to attend.

Jonathan Majors To Attend Famous Monsters Fest

Jonathan Majors attends the 2023 Sundance Film Festival "Magazine Dreams" Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on January 20, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/2023 Getty Images)

The news arrives just a few months after Majors was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Marvel cut ties with him as a result. He was previously expected to reprise his role of Kang in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. The film appears to have been scrapped for the time being in favor of Avengers: Doomsday, starring Robert Downey Jr. Reports of Majors' new autograph endeavor also surface amid rumors that he's struggling financially after his conviction.