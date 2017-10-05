autographs
- RelationshipsJaidyn Alexis & Blueface Sign Autographs As Chrisean Rock Tells Him To "Stop Speaking On [Her]"For Blue, the baby mama drama never seems to end.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsJohnny Manziel Explains How He Made $33K While In The NCAAJohnny Manziel was able to make some money in college despite very strict NCAA rules.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDrake Stops To Give Eager Young Fan An AutographA young fan was able to snag a moment with the Rap star while news of a "Certified Lover Boy" truck making its way to L.A. surfaces.By Erika Marie
- SportsNBA Sends Players Tips On How To Combat CoronavirusThe NBA is taking every precaution to make sure its players are safe.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBillie Eilish Puts Paprazzi Who Booed Her In Their PlaceBillie calls out "the grown men that booed me and called me a 'little bitch'".By Noah C
- PoliticsA$AP Rocky Officially Lands In USA: The Babushka Poses With FansFlacko was in a gleeful mood upon his return at LAX.By Devin Ch
- SportsAndre Iguodala Threatens To Haunt Kid's Dreams Over AutographIggy doesn't want anyone selling his signature.By Alexander Cole
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Destroys Fan's Autograph After Signing ItMGK trashed a drum head that a fan asked him to sign.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyA Heartbroken "El Chapo" Requests A Hug From His Wife During TrialA tragic love story takes shape in the unlikeliest of circumstances.By Devin Ch
- PoliticsDenzel Washington's Capitol Hill Visit Turned Politicians Into FanboysWashington is still the man. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicEminem's Autographed "Kamikaze" Album Art Sells Out In Less Than An HourEverybody wanted a piece of limited edition Eminem memorabilia.By Alex Zidel
- MusicPost Malone's Bodyguard Manhandles Andy Dick As He Approaches His LamboPost Malone's bodyguard earns his paycheck.By Devin Ch
- MusicWhitney Houston's Annotated Bible Selling For $95kA vacuum of market interest in Whitney's belongings?By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B's Security Allegedly Accused Of Vicious Beatdown Following Met GalaVideo was captured of Cardi B's security allegedly kicking and striking an intrusive fan.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Is Reportedly Signing His Merchandise With "Trump"Kanye is taking his Trump love to another level.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentO.J. Simpson Reportedly Signs Memorabilia In Secret Autograph SessionNot even a week released from prison, and O.J. Simpson is already signing autographs.By Kevin Goddard