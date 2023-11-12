Jaidyn Alexis & Blueface Sign Autographs As Chrisean Rock Tells Him To “Stop Speaking On [Her]”

For Blue, the baby mama drama never seems to end.

BYHayley Hynes
When Jaidyn Alexis shared her debut single, "Stewie," earlier this year, many thought that would be the only music we would hear from her. However, Blueface's baby mama has since proven anyone doubting her wrong several times over, delivering four catchy songs, accompanying music videos, and a handful of live performances in just a few months. Blueface was confident he could turn Alexis into a superstar, and it seems like the 26-year-old might still prove himself right.

After she confidently took on another stage earlier this weekend, the "Barbie" hitmaker's other half shared a supportive video of her signing autographs to his Story. In the clip below, Alexis smiles while signing merch of the Family Guy character who inspired her nickname. "My little superstar," Blue cheers her on from behind the camera before putting his name on a few things for others in the area. Elsewhere on his profile, the MILF Music founder proudly showed off a club bumping Jaidyn's latest release, with everyone in the area singing along.

Jaidyn Alexis Makes Her Fiance Proud

Things with his fiancee are looking better than ever. However, Blue is stuck in the same old patterns with Chrisean Rock. Before getting caught up in a physical altercation at Tamar Braxton's concert this weekend, she sent out a public message to her co-parent, requesting that he leave her alone from now on.

"Stop speaking on me... I'm just [your] son's mom. I [know] you getting tagged in [posts] every time I'm with ni**as, we all get it bothers you, but Blue, [you] gotta let s**t go. What [happened] to not speaking on me publicly again?" the new mom asked. In a since-deleted response, he wrote back, "Please get over yourself. My tweets have [nothing] to do with you, tf?"

Chrisean Rock and Blueface Continue to Lash Out at Each Other

"I am not [an] artist, I am not a rapper. I've been there, done that at the highest level. I graduated, now I produce music, I create [artists]. I am the label, MILF MUSIC, let's get to it," Blueface declared in another tweet. Do you think there's big potential for Jaidyn Alexis to succeed in the industry with her baby daddy's support? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updatess.

