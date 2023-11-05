Chrisean Rock Blasts Blueface’s Jealous Behaviour As He Celebrates Jaidyn Alexis

With each single that she's dropped this year, Jaidyn Alexis has surprisingly grown her fanbase to the point that it now includes several other celebrities. The mother of two has long been hated on for her inconsistent role in Blueface's life, but recent months have brought the pair closer than ever amid his feud with Chrisean Rock. More often than not, the "Thotiana" rapper antagonizes his Cr*zy In Love co-star by posting about Alexis on social media. His tweet from Saturday (November 4) morning breaking down those who have been showing his fiancee love struck a nerve with Rock, as she proceeded to put him on blast for his past jealous behaviour during their time working together.

"Name all the celebs you've [noticed] paying Jaidyn's music... I'll go first," Blue wrote before listing names (many of them misspelled) like Ari Fletcher, BIA, Saucy Santana, and Jayda Cheaves. Besides that, the 26-year-old has also spotted Wiz Khalifa, Yung Miami. Chloe Bailey, and Natalie Nunn showing support for his girl following her deal with Columbia Records.

Blueface is Proud of Jaidyn Alexis' Success

In the time since that was posted, Rock shared a lengthy rant about her experience working with Blue. "Let me name a list of artists and important people you got mad at me for them showing interest/love. My fans already got da receipts," she publicly wrote to the California native. "Drake: cuz he followed me," her list began.

"Lil Baby: cuz he called me [lil] sis. Kevin Gates: showed love. Rick Ross: cuz he took a picture of us [and] put on his story, but also f**ked one of ya old b**ches," Rock went on. Diddy, The Game, Cam Newton, and Fivio Foreign all made the list as well, not to mention her "MR. TAKE YA B*TCH" collaborator, Lil Mabu.

Chrisean Rock Calls Out Her Baby Daddy for Not Giving Her the Same Energy

Others who made it onto Chrisean Rock's list of supporters include Boosie Badazz and Wiz Khalifa. The former previously let the 23-year-old open up for one of his performances, while the latter seemingly made Blueface jealous by showing love to his second baby mama. Are you ready to be taken out of the co-parent's group chat? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

