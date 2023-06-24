Milf Music
- LifeChrisean Jr. Isn't Blueface's Son, MILF Music Founder MaintainsBlue says that it's been "scientifically proven" the baby boy isn't his.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBlueface Reveals Jaidyn Alexis Owns MILF MusicBlueface wanted to set the record straight.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJaidyn Alexis' MILF Music Booking Email No Longer In Her Instagram Bio Amid Blueface BeefEarlier this week, the mother of two hinted at being single while showing off a cake congratulating her for "dodging a bullet."By Hayley Hynes
- TVBlueface Announces New Rap Game Show With Zeus, Winner Gets Big PayoutOne lucky femcee will get a $1 million deal courtesy of the rapper's MILF Music label and the TV-based Zeus Network. Want to audition?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRay J Explains How Blueface Has Inspired HimRay J is taking some notes from the MILF Music founder.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBlueface Declares Jaidyn Alexis A “Star” After “Barbie” Performance In School Gym"Barbie" is a hit. By Aron A.
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Blasts Blueface's Jealous Behaviour As He Celebrates Jaidyn AlexisThese three never know when to quit the drama.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsJaidyn Alexis' "Barbie" Single & Music Video Might Be Her Best Work Yet: WatchThe First Lady of MILF Music is back with another single to celebrate her birthday.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJaidyn Alexis & Blueface Dropping New Video For Her 25th Birthday: "TURN MY B**CH UP TODAY"Happy Birthday to the First Lady of MILF Music.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsBlueface Wants "Generational Wealth" For Jaidyn Alexis & Their Two SonsDo you think Blue and his first baby mama will stick together for good this time?By Hayley Hynes
- SongsJaidyn Alexis & Blueface Turn Up In The Gym For Her "Workout" Music VideoWhich of the MILF Music artist's singles do you prefer, "Stewie," or "Workout"?By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsBlueface Explains Why Jaidyn Alexis Says The N-Word, Welcomes Her To His New "Milf Music" LabelThis New Music Friday, Blue and his first baby mama surprised us with her "Stewie" single.By Hayley Hynes