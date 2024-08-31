Blueface & Jaidyn Alexis Channel Chrisean Rock In New “Mommiana” Music Video

Creators Inc NYE 2024
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 31: (L-R)Blue Face and Jaidyn Alexis attend Creators Inc NYE 2024 on December 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Creators Inc.)
Jaidyn is back.

Since Blueface turned himself in for a probation violation back in January, fans haven't heard much from the mother of his first two kids, Jaidyn Alexis. The rapper appears to have rekindled his romance with the mother of his third child Chrisean Rock, who's also behind bars, instead. Earlier this month, he was handed a four-year prison sentence, but it doesn't seem to have gotten in the way of Jaidyn's musical career.

Today, she unveiled her new song "Mommiana" alongside an accompanying music video. The video was shared on YouTube via Blueface's channel, and he shared a promotional snippet from it earlier today. Interestingly enough, he plays the role of a football player in the video and she plays a cheerleader. It's unclear whether or not this was a direct nod to Chrisean's endeavors in football, but fans certainly have their suspicions.

Jaidyn Alexis Delivers Another Lively Single

At the end of the video, Jaidyn calls for Blueface's release. It was previously unclear where the two of them stood considering his reunion with Chrisean, but this appears to confirm that they're on good terms. The song itself is reminiscent of Jaidyn's other work like "Barbie," featuring playful bars and backing vocals from Blueface. Fans are glad to see Jaidyn get back to her music, as it's been several months since she's dropped anything new.

In an Instagram Live after Blueface's sentence was revealed, she clarified that while she's not happy he's away from their family for the time being, she still has to work to provide for them. "Sometimes y'all piss me off," she explained. "How you so happy? B***h, I'm workin'. This is work. Talkin' about I'm happy. You disgust me. Someone's gotta do it ... Sometimes I think y'all don't realize that real life happens in real-time. And sometimes y'all d*mb as f**k. No shade at all." What do you think of Jaidyn Alexis dropping a new track amid Blueface's prison stay? What about her football-themed music video? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

