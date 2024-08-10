Blueface’s Four-Year Prison Sentence Leaves Jaidyn Alexis Unbothered

Yesterday (August 9), Blueface attended a court hearing, where he and his loved ones got some disappointing news. The rapper was handed a four-year prison sentence, which is far from what they had been expecting. His mother Karlissa Saffold had already been preparing to welcome him home. His manager Wack 100 predicts he'll be out in roughly ten months. That's if Blueface gets credit for 440 days served, and the state only makes him serve one-third of his remaining sentence.
Of course, it remains to be seen what actually plays out in this case, though the lengthy sentence has elicited big reactions nonetheless. Aside from Blueface's parents, one person supporters have been particularly curious to hear from is Jaidyn Alexis. She has two children with the rapper, though they appear to have gone their separate ways earlier this year.
Jaidyn Alexis Hits The Studio Amid Blueface's Legal Issues
She's kept pretty quiet since Blueface turned himself in back in January, and seemingly rekindled his bond with the mother of his third child, Chrisean Rock. Regardless, fans are curious about how she feels about all of this. Based on a Tweet posted shortly after the sentencing, she couldn't care less, or at least doesn't care to share her feelings on the internet. "dnd in the studio," she wrote simply, making a point to leave out any mention of the major news.
Fans in Jaidyn's replies are praising her for focusing on herself and her children amid her ex's legal issues, and are looking forward to hearing more music from the "Stewie" performer. What do you think of Blueface receiving a four-year prison sentence at his court hearing earlier this week? Are you surprised or not? What about Jaidyn Alexis' recent message about hitting the studio? Are you looking forward to hearing whatever it is she's cooking up? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.