Blueface’s Four-Year Prison Sentence Leaves Jaidyn Alexis Unbothered

Blueface's baby mama is on "dnd."

Yesterday (August 9), Blueface attended a court hearing, where he and his loved ones got some disappointing news. The rapper was handed a four-year prison sentence, which is far from what they had been expecting. His mother Karlissa Saffold had already been preparing to welcome him home. His manager Wack 100 predicts he'll be out in roughly ten months. That's if Blueface gets credit for 440 days served, and the state only makes him serve one-third of his remaining sentence.

Of course, it remains to be seen what actually plays out in this case, though the lengthy sentence has elicited big reactions nonetheless. Aside from Blueface's parents, one person supporters have been particularly curious to hear from is Jaidyn Alexis. She has two children with the rapper, though they appear to have gone their separate ways earlier this year.

Jaidyn Alexis Hits The Studio Amid Blueface's Legal Issues

She's kept pretty quiet since Blueface turned himself in back in January, and seemingly rekindled his bond with the mother of his third child, Chrisean Rock. Regardless, fans are curious about how she feels about all of this. Based on a Tweet posted shortly after the sentencing, she couldn't care less, or at least doesn't care to share her feelings on the internet. "dnd in the studio," she wrote simply, making a point to leave out any mention of the major news.