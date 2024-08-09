Blueface’s Mom Karlissa Saffold Gets Emotional Over His Four-Year Prison Sentence

ZEUS Network BADDIES SOUTH Houston Premiere
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 12: Blueface attends the ZEUS Network BADDIES SOUTH Houston Premiere at Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace ScreenX &amp; RPX on June 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The ZEUS Network)
Blueface's sentencing hearing did not go as his mother had hoped.

Earlier today, Blueface appeared in court for a sentencing hearing, and a judge handed him a four-year prison sentence. The "Thotiana" rapper's father shared the unfortunate news with fans on Instagram, expressing his disappointment in the verdict. Blueface first turned himself in back in January for an alleged probation violation and has been behind bars ever since.

Fans and loved ones were hopeful that this sentencing hearing would mark the end of Blueface's incarceration, but evidently, they did not get the news they were looking for. His mother Karlissa Saffold even told TMZ last month that she was planning a welcome home party for his return. Now, she's taken to Instagram to provide fans with an update, and to weigh in on the verdict.

Karlissa Saffold Thanks Her Fans For Their Support

"I want to get on here and thank everybody for all the love and all the support today, all the prayers. I've seen all the prayers and I thank y'all so much," she began tearfully. "I don't want y'all to think that god didn't show up today because he did, and if you was in the courtroom, you heard Johnathan take accountability, you heard Johnathan sound like Johnathan. He's in his right frame of mind. We didn't get the verdict we wanted today, but we got some closure, we got new beginnings, and we're all hopeful for this to go by smooth and quickly."

Luckily, it sounds like Blueface is doing fairly well despite the circumstances. As expected, Saffold's emotional message has been met with even more supportive messages from fans. What do you think of Blueface receiving a four-year prison sentence at his court hearing today? Are you surprised or not? What about his mother Karlissa Saffold's emotional reaction to the unfortunate news? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

