Chrisean Rock's Mugshot Has Soulja Boy In Tears

We didn't expect Soulja Boy to very simply but still comically chime in on Chrisean Rock's turbulent legal situation, but here we are.

Chrisean Rock's difficult legal situation these days is causing a whole lot of social media debating and discussing, which can range from seriously critical to mockingly comical. Moreover, Soulja Boy definitely seems to relate more to the latter of these options, as he reacted to her new mugshot with a series of crying-laughing emojis on Twitter. While it's a very simple response and one that doesn't really add anything relevant to the conversation, it is sadly emblematic of how some people are looking at this whole thing. They just chuckle, think about all of the Baltimore native's past antics, and move on without missing a beat.

For those unaware, Chrisean Rock is reportedly facing up to eight years in prison on drug charges, but there are little details as to whether the court already convicted her. Also, there are other alleged assault incidents to take into account which some reports indicate could connect to her arrest in a courtroom. Chrisean was there to support her volatile boo Blueface's own complicated prison stint, and she found herself in a legal pickle herself. Hopefully the near future holds some more clarifications as to what will happen with them and their family, as many are concerned for their child.

Soulja Boy Reacts To Chrisean Rock's Mugshot

As for Chrisean Rock's on-and-off again boo, Blueface received a four-year prison sentence for probation violations. "I want to get on here and thank everybody for all the love and all the support today," his mother Karlissa Saffold shared on Instagram after the verdict. "All the prayers, I've seen all the prayers and I thank y'all so much. I don't want y'all to think that god didn't show up today because he did, and if you was in the courtroom, you heard Johnathan take accountability, you heard Johnathan sound like Johnathan.

"He's in his right frame of mind," Saffold went on. "We didn't get the verdict we wanted today. But we got some closure. We got new beginnings, and we're all hopeful for this to go by smooth and quickly." With all these situations in mind, and considering Soulja Boy's previous beef with Blueface and Chrisean Rock, this type of reaction to their arrests is unfortunately common.