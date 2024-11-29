Karlissa Saffold Clarifies Her Stance On Soulja Boy After Blueface Beef

Karlissa Saffold doesn't mince words.

Karlissa Saffold is someone who never hesitates to speak her mind. The Aunt-Tea Podcast host frequently airs her opinions on everyone from her family members to her foes. Soulja Boy is certainly no exception, as evidenced by a new clip that recently surfaced online. In the clip, she's seen getting interrupted by a Soulja Boy song while spending time with loved ones on Thanksgiving. She quickly made it clear that his music was not welcome in her home, and didn't hold back.

"I told y'all don't play no motherf*ckin' Soulja Boy in this goddamn house, okay?" she begins in the clip. "It's Blueface or no one, now turn this sh*t off. Yeah, we don't listen to Soulja Boy on Thanksgiving, we listen to Soulja Boy on Halloween." Obviously, Saffold is not a fan, and social media users are not surprised. After all, he's had his fair share of beef with Saffold's son in the past, which might explain her feelings towards the "Crank That" performer.

Karlissa Saffold Is Clearly Not A Fan Of Soulja Boy

Earlier this year, for example, he went off on Blueface and Chrisean Rock during a heated Instagram Live rant. He made several disgusting comments about their infant son Chrisean Jesus at the time too, which for obvious reasons, Saffold took issue with. She fired back with an Instagram Live rant of her own, warning Soulja Boy not to talk about other people's children. According to her, it might just end up coming back to bite him in the end.

“Y’all should not be talking about nobody’s baby. That’ll come back on your grandbaby. That’s off limits, that’s short man syndrome because that baby is bigger than Soulja Boy already! That’s why he’s mad," she explained. "He wouldn’t say his gang affiliation on the internet, but he talking about kids. That’s just giving a m*dget on drugs.”