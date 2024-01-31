Karlissa Saffold Blasts Soulja Boy For Dissing Chrisean Jr. Amid Blueface Beef

According to Karlissa Saffold, Soulja Boy appears to be on something.

It's no secret that Soulja Boy and Blueface have had their fair share of differences, but now, even the "Thotiana" performer's mother has gotten involved. Soulja Boy recently trashed Blueface, as well as Chrisean Rock and their baby Chrisean Jr., during an Instagram Live. Karlissa Saffold had some choice words for the "Crank That" artist in response.

During his rant, Soulja Boy called Chrisean a "little ugly, snaggle-tooth autistic b*tch," and more. He also laid into Jr., insisting that he looks like he has a developmental disability. “I ain’t gon’ lie, that n***a look like he got down syndrome,” he said. “Fuck that lil’ ugly a** baby. Blueface wanna talk about my son? Got me f*cked up. F*ck that little r*tarded a** baby.”

Karlissa Saffold Fires Back

"I’m tired of seeing this little r*tarded b*tch on my fucking Instagram every day. F*ck the baby, f*ck Blueface, f*ck Chrisean! F*ck all three of y’all!" he added. For obvious reasons, Chrisean Jr.'s grandmother didn't take kindly to his comments, and fired back with a few insults of her own.

“Y’all should not be talking about nobody’s baby. That’ll come back on your grandbaby. That’s off limits, that’s short man syndrome because that baby is bigger than Soulja Boy already! That’s why he’s mad," she explained. "He wouldn’t say his gang affiliation on the internet, but he talking about kids. That’s just giving a m*dget on drugs.” What do you think of Soulja Boy popping off on Blueface, Chrisean Rock, and their baby? Do you think he crossed the line? What about Karlissa Saffold's response? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

