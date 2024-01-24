Blueface Refutes Reports About Being In Protective Custody, Addresses Soulja Boy

Blueface is someone who certainly knows how to make headlines. Overall, it is typically not for the best of reasons. After all, his relationship with Chrisean Rock has provided a steady stream of drama for over a year at this point. However, Blue is now in the news due to the fact that he is in L.A. County Jail. It is expected that the artist will remain there until July. He is currently there because he violated the terms of his probation. That said, based on certain reports, he isn't fairing too badly in jail.

For instance, TMZ reported on how he is currently in the “administrative segregation area" of the jail. Essentially, he has been separated from the general population. Furthermore, he has all sorts of entertainment at his disposal. He can even get some tasty snacks through his commissary. With these reports circulating, Blue has been feeling some type of way. During a recent call from jail, Blueface noted that he is not in protective custody and that he will never do such a thing.

Read More: Blueface's Shooting Victim Takes Courtroom Selfie

Blueface Speaks

“I will never, I repeat I will never ever go to PC," the rapper said. Furthermore, he spoke about the Blueface beef and how the rapper decided to break off the feud. Blue is very much interested in fighting. Considering Soulja Boy's apology retraction, you never know. “I turned myself in fashionably late with $1000 in my pocket. You can keep that small change, but I still need that fade,” he added. “We gon’ do it like gentlemen and get that out the way. We ain’t getting no money, I done made enough off cuz for the rest of the year.”

For now, Blueface will remain in jail for quite some time. Only time will tell whether or not he is released early. Let us know what you think of this situation, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: What Is Blueface's Real Name?