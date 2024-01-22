Blueface's Current Prison Experience Described In Detail

Blueface is currently in L.A. County Jail following an arrest that occurred a couple of weeks ago at this point. Overall, Blue is currently in jail because he broke the terms of his probation. This all stems from a 2021 assault case that could have been a lot worse for the rapper. Regardless, he is now behind bars, and he is scheduled to be there for quite some time. In fact, it is believed that he will have to remain in jail until July. That means he will be away for a total of six months while drama continues to follow him.

Luckily for him, it appears as though his current stay in jail isn't as bad as it could be. According to TMZ, Blueface has been put in a situation that allows him to enjoy more freedom compared to other inmates. Firstly, he is not in general population. Instead, he is in the "administrative segregation area." Furthermore, he has his very own cell to himself and he is allowed to leave it for up to seven hours per day. Classes are being offered, and he can take part in them as he sees fit.

Blueface In L.A. County Jail

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Rapper Blueface Onstage at The 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

As for his commissary, there are plenty of options for him to enjoy. With contributions to said commissary, he can get himself donuts, pepperoni, cookies, bear claws, some tuna, cajun chicken ramen, and even some Texas beef. When he is out of his cell, there is a shared unit for the inmates in his wing. There is a library and even a television in this area of the prison. Needless to say, there isn't a lack of entertainment for Blueface, who has appeared on television shows himself.

