Blueface’s Shooting Victim Takes Courtroom Selfie

Blueface just got a pretty heavy life update, as the court sentenced him to 24 months of suspended sentence for his involvement in an October 2022 Vegas strip club shooting. Not only that, but authorities will fully arrest him and he will have to serve time if they see him around firearms. Even though this seems like quite the handful for the rapper, it could have been way worse, and the judge's mercy is not lost on anyone. After all, there have been so many reasons over the past few months for fans to ask for legal action against him. There's the 26-year-old's dispute with Chrisean Rock and his content around their baby, plus issues with his other baby mama Jaidyn Alexis.

Moreover, Kentavious Taylor, the man who Blueface shot at back in 2022, took a hilariously awkward selfie with him in court. He doesn't look too fazed, although it was Taylor's caption that actually hinted towards some real contention here- apart from getting shot, of course, "P***y a** n***a," Taylor wrote on Twitter, adding a clown emoji for good measure. Will there ever be a week where the California native doesn't deal with or cause a big splash of drama and antics?

Man Who Blueface Shot Takes Selfie In The Courtroom

Probably not for the foreseeable future, but the judge in Blueface's case made it very clear that he's got to clean up his act. "No, you cannot have guns," she remarked to the courtroom. "There's no confusion on that point. If you choose to roll with guns, that's your choice, but I will tell you if you come back here with any probation violations– especially one with weapons– I will not hesitate to put you in prison for a significant period of time. You are playing with your liberty."

Meanwhile, this is an odd day for all this to go down, considering that it's Jaidyn Alexis' birthday. While his baby mama drama took up a lot of headline space over the past few months, his legal troubles are still at center stage. Let's hope that future stories relate more to the "Thotiana" MC's career moves. For more news and the latest updates on Blueface, keep checking in with HNHH.

