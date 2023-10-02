Blueface’s Mom Comes To His Defense For Posting Nude Photo Of His Child

Blueface is someone who has made a lot of headlines for a lot of negative reasons. Overall, this was actually very true before he even met Chrisean Rock. However, once they linked up, things got way worse for both parties. They have been embroiled in all sorts of drama and while it has helped launch their reality TV careers, it has come at a great cost to their well-being. This past week, Blue was in trouble as he posted pictures of his newborn son, naked. These pictures were posted as a way to showcase the kid's hernia.

Although Chrisean promised to have the hernia operated on, Blueface was livid, and he felt like this was the right method to get that anger out. Of course, that was absolutely not the case. Fans made petitions to have him "canceled" while others declared him unfit to be a parent. Furthermore, Chrisean Rock even floated the idea of pressing charges against the man. As for Blue's mother, Karlissa Saffold, she was recently asked about the whole ordeal, by TMZ.

In the video above, Saffold reveals that the images shocked her at first. Needless to say, she had the same reaction as many of the people who saw the photo on social media. However, she eventually changed her mind and is now defending her son. Essentially, she feels like the photos were posted for medical reasons, and that plenty of other parents do the exact same thing. Consequently, she doesn't see much of a need for punishment against her son.

Based on comments from Chrisean Rock, she seems very much opposed to Saffold ever seeing her child. In fact, Rock went so far as to say that Saffold isn't even considered a grandmother at this point. Saffold is obviously not too happy about this, and has been quick to denounce Rock's mothering skills online. Overall, this is a situation that remains ongoing, so stay tuned to HNHH for updates.

