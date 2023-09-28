Chrisean Rock Claims Ex Was Just Trolling About Blueface Not Being Chrisean Jr.’s Father

Chrisean Rock has been through numerous controversies as of late. Overall, they pretty much all stem from her relationship with Blueface. The California rapper has been acting in an extremely toxic fashion online. One of his worst moves was when he decided it would be appropriate to post a naked photo of his newborn child online. Although he did so to expose a medical problem, many felt like this was in poor taste. Moreover, Rock has even threatened some legal action over the whole thing.

Additionally, there have been new rumors circulating that Blueface isn't even the child's father. This rumor was started by Chrisean's ex-boyfriend. Eventually, Rock liked the post, which gave credence to the rumor. Furthermore, Blueface eventually went online and said that the DNA test he took a while back was "iffy." This led to all sorts of mess, and Chrisean has been left to answer for it. On Wednesday night, that is exactly what she decided to do, once and for all.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Claims Blueface Has More Explicit Pictures Of His Kids

Chrisean Rock With A Message

"My ex know he trolling even from claiming my child knowing it’s blues for some odd reason ppl don’t know wen to stop trolling," Chrisean Rock said. So there you have it folks. The man was simply trolling all of us. His word should not be taken as gospel. However, that did not stop Blueface from trying to play into the fact that the kid is not his. Perhaps, it was simply a ploy from the rapper to back out of responsibility. Or, perhaps he just wanted to humiliate Chrisean further. Whatever the case, this is all just very sad.

The Chrisean Rock and Blueface drama will likely continue for a very long time. Even if some people are sick and tired of it, they seem to be happy with making sure this continues forever. Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Says She’ll Press Charges Against Blueface For Explicit Son Pic