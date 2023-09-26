Blueface Says Chrisean Rock DNA Test Was Iffy As She Likes Post Claiming The Rapper Is Not Chrisean Jr.’s Dad

Chrisean Jr., the child of rapper Blueface and Chrisean Rock, does not know what is going on, but he is going through so much at such a young age. Just yesterday (September 25) fans were calling for the two to be handcuffed for the rapper leaking nude photos of their son. This effort was made to show that the child has a hernia and that the mother is doing nothing to help get the kid the care it needs to be healthy. As expected though, this massively backfired even with him trying to explain his plan.

Chrisean Rock has been sending threats to Blueface and even getting emotional on Instagram Live. This has truly turned into probably the most messy situation of this entire family feud. The kid is at serious risk as both have shown time and time again that they do not seem responsible enough to raise a child. Now, the situation got even more complicated earlier today. An ex of Chrisean Rock whose name is Ronny Doe, is possibly claiming that he is actually the father of Chrisean Jr. Blueface has just weighed on this and he seems to agree with it.

Blueface Thinks It Is Ronny Doe's Baby

In the post above from theneighborhoodtalk, Blueface believes that Chrisean faked the DNA test after she liked a post that suggests that Ronny may indeed be the father. In series of tweets, one even reads, "I knew there was something off I don’t think that’s my baby that dna test was alil weird when I read it seemed fake I had no control over that test plus y would you have a baby in bmore when you an the “alleged” father live in LA an the guy claiming the baby live in b more." Ronny even shared photos of him and the baby side by side to show the physical similarities. Blueface then tweeted, "I think they look a lot more alike then me what do you think ?" With more information unfolding by the second, the DNA test might be the next piece to this ever-so-complicated puzzle.

What are your initial thoughts on Blueface's comments that this is not his child? Do you think the pictures of Chrisean Jr. match Chrisean's ex? Whose side do you believe? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Blueface, Chrisean Rock, and the rest of the pop culture world.

