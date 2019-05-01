dna
- MixtapesNafe Smallz Elevates His Sound On "Ticket To The Moon"The 15-song project boasts appearances from AJ Tracey, Lancey Foux, Aitch & more. By Aron A.
- TV50 Cent Honors Battle Rapper DNA With Song Shoutout During "Power" CreditsThe underground MC was honored by his song's inclusion, and even brought back his recaps of the show's episodes to celebrate.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsBlueface Says Chrisean Rock DNA Test Was Iffy As She Likes Post Claiming The Rapper Is Not Chrisean Jr.'s DadThis poor child is going through so much. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureTory Lanez's Lawyer Claims To Have New Evidence Releasing Today For National DNA DayBaez Law Firm teased the news about their Canadian client's case via Instagram earlier today.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCharlamagne Tha God Wants Sexual Assault Case DismissedThe media personality pointed to his DNA not matching on a testing kit.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsKendrick Lamar Reaffirmed His Greatness With "DNA"Today marks the 6th-year anniversary of Kendrick Lamar's "DAMN."By Alexander Cole
- MusicTory Lanez’s DNA Not Found On Gun Used To Shoot Megan Thee Stallion, Expert TestifiesTory Lanez’s DNA was reportedly not found on the gun used to shoot Megan Thee Stallion.By Cole Blake
- SongsNoCap Releases Bouncy New Single "DNA"The Alabama rapper is hot off of a 2022 album, and is keeping up that momentum with another loosie. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureTory Lanez's Lawyer Confirms Rapper's DNA Was Excluded In "Inconclusive" Gun DNA Test'Rolling Stone' journalist Nancy Dillon has been providing live updates from the courthouse.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicProsecutors Seek YNW Melly's DNA In Double Murder CaseProsecutors have asked a Broward County judge to force the rapper to provide his DNA. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicJay Park Accused Of Cultural Appropriation Over Kendrick Lamar CoverKorean-American rapper Jay Park is under fire for his cover of a Kendrick Lamar song.By Taya Coates
- PoliticsJoe Biden Debuts Battle Rap Ad With DNA & Charlie ClipsJoe Biden launches a new campaign ad to encourage people to vote, featuring battle rappers DNA and Charlie Clips.By Alex Zidel
- NewsKendrick Lamar Set "DAMN" Off By Snapping On "DNA"Three years ago, Kendrick Lamar's "DNA" put the entire game on watch, cautiously looking over their shoulders. By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsWoman Who Accused Donald Trump Of Rape Is Now Seeking His DNA: ReportDonald Trump's rape accuser has a dress with DNA on it that they believe is Trump's.By Kevin Goddard
- Pop CultureTia Mowry Sheds Tears When Revealing Results Of Her Ancestry DNA TestTia's test revealed more about her ancestors than ever before. By Chantilly Post
- MusicXXXTentacion's Baby Mama Wins DNA Case Against Rapper's MomJenesis Sanchez has been granted permission to use a DNA sample from XXXTentacion to establish paternity of Gekyume Onfroy.By Alex Zidel
- MusicXXXTentacion's Baby Mama Forced Into Rapper's Murder Trial After DNA BattleJenesis Sanchez will be part of the criminal cases against X's four alleged murderers.By Alex Zidel