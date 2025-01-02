Kendrick Lamar's "DNA" Becomes His Latest Diamond Hit

A great start to K.Dot's 2025.

Kendrick Lamar's "DNA.," one of his biggest hits off of 2017's DAMN., has now sold over 10 million equivalent units in the United States, making it his fifth solo or collaborative single to be eligible for Diamond certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). These other tracks are "HUMBLE.," "goosebumps" with Travis Scott, "All The Stars" with SZA, and "F**kin' Problems" with A$AP Rocky, 2 Chainz, and – you guessed it – Drake. Other cuts like the Taylor Swift team-up "Bad Blood" are very, very close, and eligibility for certifications doesn't equate to an official certification, at least not yet.

Either way, this is great news for Kendrick Lamar and an excellent way to kick off his 2025, as it shows how his work continues to endure regardless of any beef situation. It also follows the commercial success of his new album GNX, which closed off 2024 with three platinum-eligible hits in quick succession and within a very short amount of time. These are "squabble up," "tv off" and the SZA-assisted "luther," which rank among many fans' best of the year lists. Not all of them, but they certainly resonated with a lot of hip-hop listeners.

Kendrick Lamar's "DNA." Sells Over 10 Million Units In The United States

Elsewhere, Kendrick Lamar's 2025 is kicking off with some welcome competition, as Joey Bada$$ recently caused a stir with his new "The Ruler's Back" single. While some fans interpreted some West Coast-targeting bars on here as direct K.Dot disses, it's more likely that it's just a fiery, determined, hard-working, and competitive energy that could go at pretty much anyone. Also, Joey frames this as a Jay-Z reference first and foremost, so people going wild over this as if it was a full-on diss track need to pump the brakes a little bit.