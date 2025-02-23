Kendrick Lamar & SZA Achieve New Streaming Milestone For "luther" On Road To No. 1

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist SZA performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Following their Super Bowl halftime show, SZA and Kendrick Lamar fans are enjoying "luther" even more on streaming services.

While Kendrick Lamar and SZA have plenty of hot collaborations under their belt, one in particular is really captivating listeners these days. Following their Super Bowl halftime show performance, "luther" reached another streaming milestone, recently surpassing 500 million Spotify streams on the platform. As a fan-favorite off of K.Dot's GNX and the preview to SOS Deluxe: LANA, this should come as no surprise. It's arguably their best track to date, the most melodically sweet moment on that West Coast-centric album, and the answer for years-long cries from die-hards for them to reunite after "All The Stars" almost seven years ago.

Not only that, but this impressive Spotify streaming milestone for this cut could lead to even more grand achievements. Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "luther" might hit a Billboard No. 1 soon based on chart predictions and performance metrics reported by Talk Of The Charts. Take it with a grain of salt, though, as that could've changed a lot since. Nevertheless, if this happens, it would make Kendrick the first rapper to score four number one hits (preceded by "Like That," "Not Like Us," and "squabble up") in a 12-month span.

SZA Kendrick Lamar Tour

Another big reason that motivated, motivates, and will continue to motivate fans to bump "luther" is Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "Grand National" tour. It kicks off its North American leg on April 19 in Minneapolis and wraps up on June 18 in Maryland. Then, they will hit the road in Europe and the U.K. starting on July 2 in Germany and ending on August 9 in Stockholm. In fact, they sold out almost all of their Europe and U.K. dates in a day, which shows the fervent demand for this duo overseas.

Meanwhile, both SZA and Kendrick Lamar are enjoying some individual successes as of late. The St. Louis superstar just expanded her SOS Deluxe: LANA for fans, whereas the Compton lyricist continues to garner more awards, broken records, and achievements for his absurd recent run. "luther" is among their crowning achievements in the 2020s decade, and we're sure that fans will continue to spin it for years to come.

