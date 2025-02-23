Kendrick Lamar & SZA Achieve New Streaming Milestone For "luther" On Road To No. 1

While Kendrick Lamar and SZA have plenty of hot collaborations under their belt, one in particular is really captivating listeners these days. Following their Super Bowl halftime show performance, "luther" reached another streaming milestone, recently surpassing 500 million Spotify streams on the platform. As a fan-favorite off of K.Dot's GNX and the preview to SOS Deluxe: LANA, this should come as no surprise. It's arguably their best track to date, the most melodically sweet moment on that West Coast-centric album, and the answer for years-long cries from die-hards for them to reunite after "All The Stars" almost seven years ago.

Not only that, but this impressive Spotify streaming milestone for this cut could lead to even more grand achievements. Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "luther" might hit a Billboard No. 1 soon based on chart predictions and performance metrics reported by Talk Of The Charts. Take it with a grain of salt, though, as that could've changed a lot since. Nevertheless, if this happens, it would make Kendrick the first rapper to score four number one hits (preceded by "Like That," "Not Like Us," and "squabble up") in a 12-month span.

SZA Kendrick Lamar Tour

Another big reason that motivated, motivates, and will continue to motivate fans to bump "luther" is Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "Grand National" tour. It kicks off its North American leg on April 19 in Minneapolis and wraps up on June 18 in Maryland. Then, they will hit the road in Europe and the U.K. starting on July 2 in Germany and ending on August 9 in Stockholm. In fact, they sold out almost all of their Europe and U.K. dates in a day, which shows the fervent demand for this duo overseas.