DJ Akademiks Posits Curious Theory About Kendrick Lamar & SZA's Allegedly Low Tour Sales

There are a lot of conspiracy theories online floating around about allegedly low ticket sales for the "Grand National" tour headlined by none other than Kendrick Lamar and SZA. Their stadium trek still has many tickets available, and the bottom line is that they are incredibly expensive. Chalk it up to Ticketmaster dynamic pricing, resale scalpers, or just the economic state of North America right now. But DJ Akademiks posited a more savage and dismissive theory about this phenomenon: that Kendrick fans are just broke losers who care more about their GOAT than about having a good time with the ladies.

Of course, this is a pretty simplistic and overly generalized view of who goes to Kendrick Lamar and SZA concerts, but DJ Akademiks doesn't really mean this as a slight against the artists. Much like the rest of the dynamics concerning the Drake battle, it's really the fans arguing over who's the cooler group and who has more bragging rights. In fact, he's right to point out that the main obstacle in "Grand National" interest is the financial burden, even though his characterization of that struggle is not a very empathetic one.

Kendrick Lamar SZA Tour

Regardless, all of this speculation around ticket sales and demographics can't take away from Kendrick Lamar's staggering success over the past year. His new album GNX recently surpassed Travis Scott's UTOPIA as the fastest 2020s hip-hop album to garner over 2 billion streams. As for SZA, she also got a lot of love and praise for her recent efforts that reflect in her commercial performance. SOS Deluxe: LANA has been doing very well, and the duo's "luther" collab landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart following their Super Bowl halftime show spectacle.