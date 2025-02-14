Kendrick Lamar & SZA Sell Out Nearly All European “Grand National” Tour Dates In One Day

It goes without saying that 2025 is off to a great start for Kendrick Lamar. Earlier this month, he took home five Grammy awards for his hit Drake diss track, "Not Like Us." The following weekend, he was able to perform it in front of millions of viewers during his Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. He was joined by SZA for the record-breaking performance, along with surprise guests Samuel L Jackson and Serena Williams.

Kendrick and SZA are scheduled to team up once again this year for their "Grand National" tour. It kicks off in April, and will see the artists take on various cities across the U.S. and Cananda before moving onto the international leg of the tour in July. Tickets for shows in Germany, the U.K., France, Italy and more went on sale today (February 14). According to Hits Daily Double, they're selling like hotcakes too. Reportedly, they're already 90% sold out.

Kendrick Lamar & SZA's Tour

While this is certainly something worth celebrating, it doesn't necessarily come as a surprise. The two Grammy-winners are at the top of their game, and fans can't wait to see them reunite to perform songs from each of their respective new projects. Kendrick unleashed his album GNX back in November, and SZA dropped her eagerly anticipated reissue of SOS in December, Lana. She's since added various new songs to the project as well, which listeners can't wait to hear live. Kendrick's Super Bowl performance has provided him with a sizable streaming boost, as he has more eyes on him than ever.