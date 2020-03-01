europe
- Music21 Savage Reveals European Tour Dates After Securing Green CardThis is going to be huge for overseas fans.By Alexander Cole
- MusicChance The Rapper Reveals "A Lot Of Negatives" During Tour With Macklemore In EuropeThe Chicago MC's gripes don't stem from his trek partner, but from the crowds and circumstances they faced.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Brought "The Pink Tape" To Europe And The Crowd Went WildLil Uzi Vert continues to have a great summer.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBeyonce Hides Behind Blue Ivy Dressed In A Cloak In Viral PhotoBeyonce went with a strange outfit while stopping in France on Friday.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsJAY-Z & Beyonce Dine On French Riviera Amid "Renaissance" TourJAY-Z and Beyonce stopped at a beachside restaurant in Cannes while traveling on the "Renaissance" tour.By Cole Blake
- ViralBeyoncé Tour Ticket Prices Reportedly Prompt U.S. Fans To Travel To EuropeAccording to many fan testimonies, flying out to Europe to shows with cheaper tickets actually results in a lesser investment to see the star singer.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsKelvyn Colt Goes "EYE4EYE" On New SingleThe German-Nigerian rising artist believes less is more on this buzzing, menacing new single.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureNBA YoungBoy Says He Plans To Move His Family To EuropeThe 23-year-old revealed his desire to move in a social media post on Tuesday (December 27).By Isaac Fontes
- RelationshipsTwitter Reacts To Tristan Thompson Holding Hands With A Mystery Baddie In GreeceThey didn't start calling him "Third Trimester Thompson" for nothing!By Hayley Hynes
- Music6ix9ine & NBA YoungBoy Collab Confirmed By Wack 100Wack 100 confirmed that YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Tekashi 6ix9ine have a new song together.By Alex Zidel
- StreetwearFather & Son Running Fake Supreme Stores Receive Heavy Sentence & FineThe father and son duo behind a massive European fake Supreme operation were hit with a $10 million-plus fine.By Joe Abrams
- CrimeOver 50,000 Pounds Of Cocaine Seized In Historic European Drug BustA record-setting drug bust in Europe resulted in 50,000 pounds of cocaine being seized, this week.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureLouvre Museum Closes In Response To Coronavirus FearsThe Lourve Museum, in Paris, was shut down on Sunday in response to fears regarding the coronavirus.By Cole Blake