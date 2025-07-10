Kanye West has fully doubled down on embracing his controversies, even if he occasionally walks back some divisive decisions. Nevertheless, this reportedly hasn't earned him any good will from major European venues, who have effectively banned him from performing.

According to ATP on Twitter, rumors spread that Ye is "pretty much banned from performing in Europe" due to no major venues accepting his booking requests. Allegedly, stadiums in Wembley and London turned down his asking price of $7 million and told him there is "no chance" of them changing their minds.

Despite this rumored dismissal from major European venues, Kanye West has other performances to prepare for. He recently announced stops in Shanghai, South Korea, and Slovakia for Yeezy Season 10.

That last Slovakia performance actually resulted in some backlash, as a petition reportedly launched to remove the Chicago artist from a popular festival due to Ye's history of antisemitism in recent years. This joins many other controversies and actions that make venues raise their eyebrows at the idea of hosting him. But at the end of the day, this Europe situation is just a rumor.

Kanye West New Album

As such, take it with a massive grain of salt, as we don't have any official statements or records to work with relating to any massive European venue. We will see whether or not these dynamics change with time, whether that comes with reformed practices from Kanye West or not.

Elsewhere, he's slowly but surely rolling out the new album BULLY via select single releases on major streaming platforms. Through two separate releases, five tracks from the project recently made their way onto DSPs.

While things these days certainly aren't as volatile or hectic as they were earlier in the year, this track record still adds up. Whether or not Kanye returns to his original undeniable status is something he must decide, although it might be too late.