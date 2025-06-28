Ye, known to the world as Kanye West, heads to China this summer to tear the whole scene up at Shanghai Stadium.

On Saturday (June 27), the mogul announced his upcoming concert in Shanghai, China on July 12 via X. The stadium has a 72,000-seat capacity. Regardless the controversy, Ye remains unstoppable overseas.

The ticket prices have not been announced, but demand is already surging. Within hours of the event’s reveal, more than 60,000 fans clicked “I want to see it” on Damai, signaling an inevitable ticket rush.

This performance will be Ye’s first in Shanghai since his 2008 Glow in the Dark tour stop at the Hongkou Football Stadium. His return to China marks 16 years since his last visit.

Last September, his sold-out listening event in Haikou drew ticket buyers from major cities including Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu, and, of course, Shanghai. His influence across China remains strong.

Kanye West China Concert

Since his debut in 2004, Ye has reimagined hip-hop as both a producer and performer. He is often referred to as one of the greatest creators of all time. His boundary-pushing collaborations with artists, ranging from Jay-Z to Bon Iver, have shaped the direction of popular music. With more than 20 Grammy Awards, Kanye’s work sparks conversation far beyond the charts.

Fans can expect Ye Live in Shanghai to be more than a concert. Ye’s concerts combine innovation with art over his classic songs. The night will likely blend career-spanning hits with fresh creative statements, ensuring the audience gets more than nostalgia. With Kanye, predictability is never part of the show.

Kanye West’s return to Shanghai promises to be a spectacle that celebrates his artistry while advancing his vision. For fans across cultures, it offers another chance to witness an artist who continues to redefine what live music can be.