Kanye West's Slot At Slovakia Festival Leads To Event's Cancelation Due To Backlash

Kanye West recently performed a staggering set in Shanghai, China on Saturday (July 12), but his performance for next week is no more. He was supposed to perform at the Rubicon Festival in Slovakia on July 18, but according to AllHipHop, organizers canceled the entire event.

Furthermore, this was due to protests, backlash, and artist boycotts over Kanye's participation at the festival, which called out his history of antisemitism and many other controversies. Promoters hyped this up as the only Ye show in Europe this year, which is very interesting amid rumors that Kanye West's effectively blacklisted from performing there.

"It is with regret that we announce: Rubicon Festival will not take place this year," organizers reportedly shared on Instagram. "This was not an easy decision. Due to media pressure and the withdrawal of several artists and partners, we were unable to deliver the festival at the standard of quality you deserve. [...] We understand this news is disappointing, and we truly apologize for any inconvenience it may have caused." We'll see if they reschedule certain events or come back next year instead.

Kanye West Shanghai Concert

Regardless, Ye's China show in Shanghai seems to have been a success with a whole lot of tracks in the setlist. His next performance is set to be in South Korea on July 26, and we will see if any issues arise from it. However, previous concerts in the area took place without much of a hiccup, so perhaps these are very different situations.

At press time, it seems like the Chicago artist hasn't responded to this yet. But Kanye West has other things to address. As part of the Let God Sort Em Out rollout, Pusha T answered many questions about his relationship with Ye. Needless to say, it's not looking pretty.