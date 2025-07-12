Kanye West's Slot At Slovakia Festival Leads To Event's Cancelation Due To Backlash

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 352 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West Concert Slovakia Canceled China Show Hip Hop News
February 10, 2008; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs during the pre-show ceremonies during the The 50th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A new report suggests Rubicon Festival promoters canceled the entire event due to the backlash over Kanye West's participation.

Kanye West recently performed a staggering set in Shanghai, China on Saturday (July 12), but his performance for next week is no more. He was supposed to perform at the Rubicon Festival in Slovakia on July 18, but according to AllHipHop, organizers canceled the entire event.

Furthermore, this was due to protests, backlash, and artist boycotts over Kanye's participation at the festival, which called out his history of antisemitism and many other controversies. Promoters hyped this up as the only Ye show in Europe this year, which is very interesting amid rumors that Kanye West's effectively blacklisted from performing there.

"It is with regret that we announce: Rubicon Festival will not take place this year," organizers reportedly shared on Instagram. "This was not an easy decision. Due to media pressure and the withdrawal of several artists and partners, we were unable to deliver the festival at the standard of quality you deserve. [...] We understand this news is disappointing, and we truly apologize for any inconvenience it may have caused." We'll see if they reschedule certain events or come back next year instead.

Read More: Kanye West's Former Assistant Accuses Him Of Sex Trafficking

Kanye West Shanghai Concert

Regardless, Ye's China show in Shanghai seems to have been a success with a whole lot of tracks in the setlist. His next performance is set to be in South Korea on July 26, and we will see if any issues arise from it. However, previous concerts in the area took place without much of a hiccup, so perhaps these are very different situations.

At press time, it seems like the Chicago artist hasn't responded to this yet. But Kanye West has other things to address. As part of the Let God Sort Em Out rollout, Pusha T answered many questions about his relationship with Ye. Needless to say, it's not looking pretty.

"I’m not in a position to where I can even risk and gamble with the wishy-washiness or the lack of loyalty," Pusha T remarked concerning Kanye West. "I don't play like that. Why would I ever dive back into that type of scenario? I’m with my brother and Pharrell, come on. I don't even understand that lack of principles just amongst people you call your brother. I don't get that. That's not for me."

Read More: Kanye, Kendrick, & Kevin Gates: God, Grit, And The Gospel Of Rap

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Pusha T Responds Kanye West Misses Friendship Hip Hop News Music Pusha T Scathingly Responds To Kanye West Saying He Misses Their Friendship 2.5K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 4.1K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 68.2K
Oakland Raiders v San Francisco 49ers Music E-40 Reflects On His Impact On West Coast Hip-Hop: "They Call Me The Ambassador Of The Bay 2.1K
Comments 0