Pusha T and Kanye West used to be two of each other's strongest collaborators, but recent years have strained that relationship seemingly beyond repair. As part of the Clipse rollout for their new album Let God Sort Em Out, Push has addressed a lot of this background via new interviews.

As caught by NFR Podcast on Twitter, the Virginia MC recently explained to Complex that he doesn't care about Ye missing their friendship. The Chicago artist made that revelation after Pusha T name-dropped Kanye West on the single "Ace Trumpets."

"I don't care about that at all," Pusha T reportedly remarked concerning Kanye West. "It's fine. I'm sure. I would miss me, too. I really would. I’m not in a position to where I can even risk and gamble with the wishy-washiness or the lack of loyalty. I don't play like that. Why would I ever dive back into that type of scenario? I’m with my brother and Pharrell, come on. I don't even understand that lack of principles just amongst people you call your brother. I don't get that. That's not for me."

Pusha T Kanye West Beef

Pusha T's previous remarks about Kanye West were similarly shady and critical. While Ye himself hasn't said much to combat any of this, we're sure it's only a matter of time before these narratives cross over again.

For those unaware, the reason behind this G.O.O.D. Music rift remains pretty unclear, but fans have a few theories as to why. One of them is Kanye's constant controversies, whether it's his antisemitism or accusations of sexual misconduct. Another is good old-fashioned label disputes, and a few folks think that some business backstabs or differences in artistic loyalties contributed to the breakdown.

At the end of the day, it's probably a combination of a lot of these matters, and likely many more. After all, we don't really know for sure how they would characterize this timeline.