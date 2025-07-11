Pusha T Scathingly Responds To Kanye West Saying He Misses Their Friendship

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1439 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Pusha T Responds Kanye West Misses Friendship Hip Hop News
February 8, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Paul McCartney Kanye West and Rihanna perform "FouFiveSeconds" (cq) at the 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Pusha T and Malice recently released "Let God Sort Em Out," which came with a slew of interviews and revelations.

Pusha T and Kanye West used to be two of each other's strongest collaborators, but recent years have strained that relationship seemingly beyond repair. As part of the Clipse rollout for their new album Let God Sort Em Out, Push has addressed a lot of this background via new interviews.

As caught by NFR Podcast on Twitter, the Virginia MC recently explained to Complex that he doesn't care about Ye missing their friendship. The Chicago artist made that revelation after Pusha T name-dropped Kanye West on the single "Ace Trumpets."

"I don't care about that at all," Pusha T reportedly remarked concerning Kanye West. "It's fine. I'm sure. I would miss me, too. I really would. I’m not in a position to where I can even risk and gamble with the wishy-washiness or the lack of loyalty. I don't play like that. Why would I ever dive back into that type of scenario? I’m with my brother and Pharrell, come on. I don't even understand that lack of principles just amongst people you call your brother. I don't get that. That's not for me."

Read More: Pusha T's Reference Track For Kanye West's "Life Of The Party" Verse Resurfaces Online

Pusha T Kanye West Beef

Pusha T's previous remarks about Kanye West were similarly shady and critical. While Ye himself hasn't said much to combat any of this, we're sure it's only a matter of time before these narratives cross over again.

For those unaware, the reason behind this G.O.O.D. Music rift remains pretty unclear, but fans have a few theories as to why. One of them is Kanye's constant controversies, whether it's his antisemitism or accusations of sexual misconduct. Another is good old-fashioned label disputes, and a few folks think that some business backstabs or differences in artistic loyalties contributed to the breakdown.

At the end of the day, it's probably a combination of a lot of these matters, and likely many more. After all, we don't really know for sure how they would characterize this timeline.

We'll see if Pusha T and Kanye West continue to speak on each other in the future, which seems inevitable. They made too much great music and business together to completely ignore history.

Read More: Kanye West's Former Assistant Accuses Him Of Sex Trafficking

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
"MNIMN" Listening Event Music Pusha T Delivers Scathing Psychoanalysis Of Why Kanye West Isn't A Man 19.5K
Kid Cudi Pusha T Only Friend GOOD Music Kanye West Hip Hop News Music Kid Cudi Thanks Pusha T For Being His Only Real Friend At Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music 3.8K
"MNIMN" Listening Event Music Pusha T Goes In Depth On The Reason For His Falling Out With Kanye West 1404
Brad Barket / Amy Sussman / Getty Images Music Kanye West & Kid Cudi's “Moon” Certified Platinum Despite Rift Between Artists 1.7K
Comments 0