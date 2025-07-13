Pusha T and Kanye West’s beef has been a trending topic during the Clipse's rollout for their reunion album Let God Sort Em Out. While speaking with Complex, King Push would clarify the leaked text messages of a conversation between Kanye West and him.

The text allegedly from Pusha reads: “I put out the song because he dissed me and mentioned my wife in a song… U let Drake disrespect you, your wife, and your family...that's why u can't get your wife to respect u. Don't blame me Kanye… I would never she at anybody for you, you would snitch on me… Shyne changed his name to Moses and turned Je, ...Pls don't compare me to him. Puff was better off without JLo she was a whr. ?... I've held you down and u don't appreciate me…”

Pusha would quickly deny that he leaked the text message. He would add the leak to other corny stuff that has previously occurred between him and Ye. “Some more other corny sh*t,” Pusha tells the interviewer. “You ain’t ever see it from me. I don’t leak nothin’, I don’t tell nothin, I ain’t ever done it man. You got to ask the guys who do that.”

Pusha T & Kanye West Beef

Although Pusha claims he didn’t leak the message, he does admit he knows who did leak it. “Oh, I know exactly who leaked it,” Push responds. “But they have to have nothing else moving or shaking. They need to do something. I don’t have to leak anything, man. You know, people crazy.”

King Push’s revelation follows the rap star issuing a scathing statement after the mogul expressed he missed their friendship on social media.

Pusha’s response agreed with Ye in a way. He said, “I don't care about that at all. It's fine. I would miss me, too. I really would.”

King Push continued: "I’m not in a position to where I can even risk and gamble with the wishy- washiness or the lack of loyalty. I don't play like that. Why would I ever dive back into that type of scenario? I’m with my brother and Pharrell, come on. I don't even understand that lack of principles just amongst people you call your brother. I don't get that. That's not for me."