Drake Tells Ebro To "Die Slower" In Leaked DMs

BY Alexander Cole 991 Views
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)
Drake decided not to take the high road recently as "Ebro In The Morning" was taken off the air over at Hot 97.

Late last week, it was revealed that "Ebro In The Morning" was being cancelled at Hot 97, effective immediately. As soon as this new came down the pipeline, Drake fans started rejoicing on social media. After all, Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez, and Peter Rosenberg were all very harsh towards Drake during the Kendrick Lamar beef.

Over the weekend, the tensions with Drake escalated, as he commented an axe emoji on an Instagram post about the cancellation. This subsequently led to some public comments from Rosenberg and Ebro, who called the rapper right-wing. As it turns out, that wasn't the end of it.

Today, The Ebro, Laura, Rosenberg Show debuted on YouTube, and it was here that Ebro leaked his DMs with Drake. The last few messages they had exchanged were all the way back in 2020. However, recent DMs from Drake at 3:30 in the morning take a much more sinister turn.

"Die slower pussy," Drake wrote. "We got some shit for you."

Read More: 50 Cent’s Past Abuse Allegations Resurface After Diddy Documentary

Ebro Leaks Drake's DMs

Ebro replied to the message a few hours later, essentially telling Drake to calm down, and that he is only upset because he lost the battle with Kendrick Lamar. Drake's message was extremely petty, and it is clear that he is happy to see Ebro off the air.

Whether or not these messages are performative for Drake's own audience is something that remains to be seen. Having said that, we have seen Drizzy do something similar with the likes of Anthony Fantano.

The Ebro, Laura, Rosenberg Show Debuts

Ebro, Stylez, and Rosenberg's new show is going to air on YouTube every single day and will be an independent version of what they were doing on Hot 97. Needless to say, the trio still very much loves one another, regardless of their ties to a specific network.

Whether or not Drake responds to these leaked DMs, is something that we will be sure to keep track of. Although if one thing is for certain here, it is that Drake is not very pleased with how the media has covered his Kendrick Lamar beef.

Read More: Sean "Diddy" Combs & Jennifer Lopez's Relationship Timeline

