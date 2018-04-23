laura stylez
- MusicEbro & Hot 97 Tried Really Hard To Stop Saweetie From FreestylingLaura Stylez says Hot 97 lied about their equipment not working to try and prevent Saweetie from freestyling.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTwista Explains Why Drake's "Ghostwriting" Saga Was Actually A Good ThingTwista breaks down how Drake might have averted a crisis amidst the infamous "ghostwriting" debacle. By Mitch Findlay
- TVLakeith Stanfield Says "Atlanta" Is His Favorite WorkplaceLakeith Stanfield admitted that "Atlanta" is his favorite gig to date. By Dominiq R.
- MusicGucci Mane Breaks Down Why Snitching No Longer Surprises HimGucci Mane breaks down the game's rat infestation on Hot 97. By Mitch Findlay
- AnticsLil Nas X Uncomfortably Comments On His Nicki Minaj Fandom In Hot 97 InterviewLil Nas X is not interested in expanding on his previous love of Nicki Minaj.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEbro Addresses Kodak Black Backlash: "I Did Not Want It To Go That Way"Ebro, Peter Rosenberg, and Laura Stylez speak about Kodak Black's walk-out.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKodak Black Walks Out Of Ebro Interview After Sexual Assault QuestionKodak Black lost his patience with the Hot 97 host. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicAction Bronson Explains Why He Went Off On Vice, Talks "White Bronco" & MoreAction Bronson opens up about his myriad endeavors. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDon Q Explains Why He Called Out Nicki Minaj & Says 6ix9ine Is His "Son"Don Q speaks to Ebro about why he went after Nicki Minaj on Instagram.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyTrayvon Martin's Parents Explain Why They Chose Jay-Z For "Rest In Power" DocSabrina Fulton and Tracy Martin speak on Jay-Z, George Zimmerman and more.By Aron A.
- MusicMeek Mill On Collaborating With Drake Again: "It's Possible"Meek Mill is willing to bury the hatchet with Drake in order to start working on music again.By Aron A.
- MusicKanye West Calls Ebro On Air In The Most Awkward Phone Call You'll Ever HearThis keeps getting weirder.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyKanye West Admits To Ebro: "I Love Donald Trump"Kanye makes clear what many of us already knew.By Alex Zidel