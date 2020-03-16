Dominiq R.
<b>Staff Writer</b> <!--BR--> Dominiq is a Long Beach (word to the East & the North) x Daygo representative that found his way into journalism via radio. A young god amongst men, seeker of greatness, knowledge, and wisdom. Detroit Red x2. The second coming of Charlie Blacks.
- CrimeMegan Thee Stallion Rushed To Hospital After Tory Lanez ArrestMegan Thee Stallion was rushed to the hospital with a foot injury following Tory Lanez's arrest. By Dominiq R.
- MusicJustin Bieber Drops Bars Over Jack Harlow's "WHAT'S POPPIN"Justin Bieber rides the remix wave on Jack Harlow's "What's Poppin."By Dominiq R.
- TV"MythBusters" Host, Grant Imahara, Dead At 49: ReportRest in Power, Grant Imahara. By Dominiq R.
- TV"Empire" Star, Bryshere Gray, Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges"Empire" actor, Bryshere Gray was arrested on domestic violence charges in Arizona on Monday. By Dominiq R.
- CrimeArkansas Police Officer Kills Fellow Cop After Threatening ProtestersPolice officer, Calvin Salyers, surrendered to Arkansas State Police after fatally shooting another cop. By Dominiq R.
- Music VideosBig K.R.I.T. Releases "K.R.I.T. Iz Here" Short FilmBig K.R.I.T.'s "K.R.I.T. Iz Here" short film is something special. By Dominiq R.
- GossipFlo Rida's Baby's Mom Wants Him Punished For Ignoring Support For Sick ChildThe mother of Flo Rida's three-year-old child, Alexis Adams, wants the rapper to pay up. By Dominiq R.
- MoviesJames Gunn Reveals Gay Velma Was Removed From "Scooby-Doo" FilmJames Gunn dropped a bombshell about Velma being gay in the 2002 live-action "Scooby-Doo" film. By Dominiq R.
- Pop CultureGhislaine Maxwell Allegedly Wrapped Cellphone In Foil To "Evade Detection"In a state of major paranoia, Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly wrapped her cellphone in tinfoil.By Dominiq R.
- PoliticsElon Musk Doubles Down In Support Of Kanye West's Presidential RunElon Musk remains consistent in his support of Kanye's decision to run for President. By Dominiq R.
- SongsJuice WRLD Solidifies His Immortality On "Can't Die"Juice WRLD lives forever on "Can't Die."By Dominiq R.
- PoliticsDonald Trump Commutes Roger Stone's 3-Year Prison SentenceDonald Trump comes through and pardons his former political advisor, Roger Stone, right before he was headed to the box. By Dominiq R.
- RelationshipsMeek Mill Shows Support For Jada Pinkett-Smith Admist August Alsina ScandalMeek Mill holds it down for Jada Pinkett and Will Smith during their heated revelation during their "Red Table Talk."By Dominiq R.
- MusicSteve Stoute Launches 100% Royalty Program For ArtistsSteve Stoute is giving back to the independent artist movement in a real way. By Dominiq R.
- CrimeDefense Attorneys In Ahmaud Arbery Case Want Black DA RemovedThe defense attorneys of the McMichaels & William Bryan want Black-American District Attorney removed from the case. By Dominiq R.
- CrimeYo Gotti & Jay Z Sue Parchman Prison Over COVID-19 OutbreakYo Gotti x Jay Z continue to go head-to-head with Mississippi's Department of Corrections. By Dominiq R.
- Pop CultureNaya Rivera's Ex-Husband Reunited With Son Upon Her DisappearanceNaya Rivera's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, is reunited with their son, Josey, in the midst of her search. By Dominiq R.
- MusicDJ Khaled Teases Drake Collab With Cryptic OVO Owl GraphicDJ Khaled x Drake collabs never fail. By Dominiq R.
- GossipOffset Forced To Mediate On Child Support CaseOffset and his baby mother of his five-year-old daughter have to negotiate the terms of his child support. By Dominiq R.
- MusicLil Nas X Teases New Song "Call Me By Your Name"Lil Nas X is preparing to drop his new single, "Call Me By Your Name." By Dominiq R.
- RelationshipsNe-Yo's Estranged Wife, Crystal Smith, Is House HuntingCrystal Smith is looking for a home to make her own, away from her soon-to-be ex-husband, Ne-Yo. By Dominiq R.
- SongsJPEGMAFIA Suprise Drops New Single/Video "Covered In Money!"JPEGMAFIA unexpectedly drops new song & visuals entitled, "Covered In Money!"By Dominiq R.
- MusicJoJo Reworks "Leave (Get Out)" Into Social Distancing PSAJoJo remixes her hit single "Leave (Get Out)" into a social distancing PSA. By Dominiq R.
- CrimeNYPD Officers Caught Planting Marijuana Multiple TimesNYPD officers Kyle Erickson and Elmer Pastran caught on camera planting drugs on civilians multiple times. By Dominiq R.
- GramLetoya Luckett Announces Her Second PregnancyLetoya Luckett is glowing in her newly-released pregnancy photos. By Dominiq R.
- TVDaniel Dae Kim Tests Positive For Coronavirus 51-year-old actor, Daniel Dae Kim, tested positive for the coronavirus. By Dominiq R.
- RandomUS Surgeon General Calls On Kylie Jenner Amidst COVID-19 PandemicUS Surgeon General, Jerome Adams Ph.D., wants Kylie Jenner & social media influencers to participate in COVID-19 awareness. By Dominiq R.
- Pop CultureRyan Reynolds Disses Hugh Jackman During Donation StatementRyan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's bromance beef will never end, even in the midst of a global pandemic. By Dominiq R.
- Pop CultureUber Eats Waives Delivery Fees Amidst Coronavirus OutbreakUber Eats is attempting to help businesses & citizens by waiving the delivery fee during the coronavirus outbreak. By Dominiq R.
- RelationshipsKhloe Kardashian Addresses Tristan Thompson Dating RumorsKhloe Kardashian clears the air between her and Tristan Thompson. By Dominiq R.
- MusicErykah Badu Hints At New Music With The Quarantine In EffectErykah Badu jokingly acknowledges the idea of creating new music in the midst of global chaos. By Dominiq R.
- Pop CultureVanessa Hudgens Apologizes For Coronavirus CommentsVanessa Hudgens went for the classic notes app apology after her insensitive comments about the coronavirus death toll. By Dominiq R.
- TVGermany's "Big Brother" Cast Clueless About Coronavirus PandemicGermany's "Big Brother" cast is in for a shock when they discover the coronavirus pandemic on live television. By Dominiq R.
- Pop CultureIdris Elba Asymptomatic After Testing Positive For CoronavirusIdris Elba is asymptomatic and in good spirits despite testing positive for coronavirus. By Dominiq R.
- RandomPras Michel Wears Full Tyvek Suit To CourtPras ain't playing with the coronavirus. By Dominiq R.
- Pop CulturePrince's LA Mansion Hits The Market For $30 Million Prince's LA crib is officially on the market for $30 million. By Dominiq R.
- RandomDating Apps, Tinder & Bumble, Release Coronavirus PSAsTinder & Bumble have released statements in regards to the coronavirus outbreak. By Dominiq R.
- RandomTikTok Moderators Told To Censor Post From Poor & Ugly UsersTikTok's getting exposed for shunning the broke, unattractive, and disabled peoples of the world. By Dominiq R.
- Pop CultureJustin Timberlake Donates To Food Bank, Encourages CharityJustin Timberlake has got the right mindset in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. By Dominiq R.
- CrimeHarvey Weinstein Going Back To Prison After Health CrisisHarvey Weinstein is headed back to the clink, once again. By Dominiq R.
- Pop CultureKris Jenner Tested Negative For Coronavirus Kris Jenner has escaped the grasps from the dreaded coronavirus. By Dominiq R.