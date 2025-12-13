The Reckoning kicked up a duststorm, and the spotlight is quickly shifting back and forth between Sean "Diddy" Combs and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. These two Hip Hop moguls have their hands in many pots, moving from music to branding to film to television. For The Reckoning, Fif stepped in as executive producer, partnering with Netflix to present an explosive exposé about the rise and fall of Puff Daddy.

The claims were specific, and there was no mistaking the tone. The message was clear that silence had protected power long enough. For a moment, Jackson stood in that silence-breaker role unchallenged. However, the internet has a longer memory than most PR teams bank on. It didn’t take long before the focus turned, not away from Diddy, but toward the man helping frame the fall.

50 Cent has his own record and history of accusations, including physical assault, domestic violence, and rape. Some claims were dismissed, while others were settled. At least one is reportedly still active, yet here he was curating the public’s outrage and hosting a conversation centered on Diddy's abuses of power. It seemed Fif was demanding answers from another man while his own name sat in court filings and headlines.

That’s the contradiction people are sitting with now. Not whether Diddy’s actions deserve exposure. They do. Conversations have been centered on whether Jackson’s role muddies the moral ground beneath it. As 50 Cent and Marlon Wayans go tit-for-tat over The Reckoning and its purpose, fans are revisiting some of the rapper's scandals that continue to haunt him.

2013: Domestic Violence Charges & A Quiet Plea

The first public allegation came in 2013. According to Los Angeles prosecutors, Jackson showed up at the Toluca Lake home of Daphne Joy, a model and actress he’d been in a relationship with. Joy told police that Jackson kicked down her door, trashed her apartment, and kicked her during the argument. Damages were reportedly estimated at more than $7,000.

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s office filed five charges including one count of domestic violence and four counts of vandalism. Jackson didn’t fight it publicly. He pleaded no contest to a single count of vandalism and avoided jail. The domestic violence charge was dropped as part of the plea. He was sentenced to three years of probation, 30 days of community service, and court-ordered counseling.

2024: Rape & Abuse Allegations Resurface In Public

Then, in March 2024, Daphne Joy spoke again, taking to the internet to air out her grievances. On Instagram, she posted a written statement accusing Jackson of raping her and subjecting her to long-term physical abuse during their relationship. This came amid the ongoing allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs, particularly when Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones reportedly referred to her as one of Diddy's "sex workers." Fif didn't waste any time in trolling his ex.

“I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned," Joy wrote to 50 Cent on social media. "Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me,” she wrote at the time.

Jackson responded through the courts. He filed a defamation lawsuit, claiming Joy’s statements were false, malicious, and intended to damage his reputation. By September, the lawsuit was dismissed at Jackson’s request.

2025: A Civil Suit Quietly Settled

In early 2025, a new case appeared on the docket in Los Angeles County. The plaintiff, Guadalupe de los Santos, filed a civil lawsuit accusing Jackson of assault, battery, and negligence. In documents, de los Santos claimed that in September 2024, he was riding on a scooter on the street when 50 Cent's SUV pulled up behind him.

De los Santos alleged he was waiting at a traffic light when "the front passenger door suddenly and forcefully opened, without warning or provocation, and struck [him] on his left side, knocking him and his scooter to the street." Further, he alleged "an occupant of the SUV, at Defendant's Jackson's direction, opened the door to intentionally strike him."

Just days before The Reckoning premiered on Netflix, the case was settled. Court filings reportedly show that Fif and de los Santos "reached an agreement in principle to resolve all claims."

2025: A $20 Million Claim Emerges In Bankruptcy Court

By mid-2025, another allegation surfaced, and this time, it's oddly tied to his bankruptcy filing years ago. A woman named Jahaira Rodriguez sued 50 Cent, accusing him of physical assault, as well as sexual and emotional abuse. The alleged incidents took place prior to Fif filing for Chapter 11 in 2015. His debts were reportedly discharged in 2017, and his attorneys argued that any claims made before that time, even those unknown, were cleared.

Yet, in August 2025, a judge decided that the rapper's bankruptcy case should be reopened. Information related to Rodriguez's suit was initially sealed “due to their potential to cause economic and/or reputational harm to" 50 Cent, documents reportedly show. Meanwhile, through his attorneys, Fif has denied allegations brought by Rodriguez.

When The Messenger Has A Record

The silence around 50 Cent’s past didn’t hold. The Reckoning may have been about Diddy, but it opened the door to conversations a lot of people have avoided or deliberately kept quiet. There’s a cost to centering yourself in someone else’s collapse. You invite attention and signal moral authority. You position yourself as different.

Still, Curtis Jackson isn’t different. There are women with stories about him, too. He's also plagued with court filings, settlements, dropped charges, and emotional statements posted after years of silence. The details vary, but the shape is familiar. As the documentary picked up steam, those stories came back into focus.