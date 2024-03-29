50 Cent Puts Daphne Joy On Blast Following Rape & Abuse Allegations

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the mother of 50 Cent's son Sire, Daphne Joy, is named in Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit against Diddy. He accuses the actress of accepting money from the Bad Boy Records mogul monthly in exchange for sex work, which she denies. As the revelation started to gain traction online, 50 Cent was quick to weigh in, putting her on blast in various social media posts. He's even now seeking sole custody of their 12-year-old.

Daphne Joy addressed the allegations, and Fif's response to them, in a now-deleted Instagram Story last night. In her post, she revealed that she plans to take legal action against Lil Rod for his claims. She also slammed her ex for clowning her on social media. According to Joy, instead of focusing on what she's accused of, they should focus on 50 Cent's alleged crimes.

50 Cent Disses Ex Named In Diddy Lawsuit

"Let's put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me," she wrote. "You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me." Despite Joy's message, 50 Cent denies all of her accusations, and has persisted by posting various additional digs today.

"Good morning people let’s focus on our goals and get some work done. Let’s work hard to contribute to world being a better place. All the work we do counts, even you little sex workers," he captioned one Instagram post today. "Whistle while you work guys, that’s my theme for today. I made all this money and I’m practicing abstinence, I don’t want a little sex worker," he captioned another recent post.

50 Cent Calls Daphne Joy A "Sex Worker" Amid Diddy Allegations

