50 Cent Joins Nicki Minaj Onstage At "Pink Friday 2" Tour, Disses Daphne Joy

Nicki Minaj continues to impress fans with her tour in support of her latest album, Pink Friday 2. Of course, when the "FTCU" performer graced the stage at Madison Square Garden in her hometown of NYC this weekend, she didn't do it alone. She invited 50 Cent to perform some of his own hits, and even joined him for their collab, "Beep Beep."

Fif took to social media to share some clips from the evening and was sure to shade a couple of his latest trolling targets in his caption. "Gag city vibes, no P Diddy," he wrote. "Yo I’m not gonna front Nicki got all the b*tches! I looked in the crowd and was like damn baby what you doing? Then threw my jacket at these little sex workers. LOL."

50 Cent Performs With Nicki Minaj In NYC

His "sex worker" remark is a jab at the mother of his son Sire, Daphne Joy. Recently, it was discovered that Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones named her in his lawsuit against Diddy, accusing her of accepting monthly payments from the mogul in exchange for sex work. 50 Cent has since sounded off about the allegations and is now seeking sole custody of their 12-year-old. Joy later took to social media to slam both Lil Rod and 50 Cent, denying ever being a sex worker and accusing her ex of sexual assault and abuse. He's since called her accusations "false and baseless."

During the show, Fif continued to diss Joy onstage with another "sex worker" comment, leaving fans split. While some were into his performance, others felt as though they could have done without the shade. Either way, it doesn't look like he plans on stopping anytime soon.

What do you think of Nicki Minaj inviting 50 Cent to join her at her Pink Friday 2 tour stop in NYC? What about him continuing to put his ex, Daphne Joy, on blast? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

