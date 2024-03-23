Nicki Minaj Borrows Fan's Cowboy Hat During Orlando Concert

Nicki Minaj sent her fans wild as she briefly borrowed a fan's pink cowboy hat during her recent concert in Orlando. Minaj could be seen asking for the hat before wearing it for a number of songs. Furthermore, Minaj proceeded to throw in some custom dance moves that had the Barbz absolutely gagging. What's been your favorite moment of the Pink Friday 2 tour so far? Let us know in the comments.

Of course, the Pink Friday 2 tour has been full of wild moments. Last week, Minaj's Rolling Loud set was derailed slightly as several brawls broke out amongst the audience. Several videos of the various fights quickly spread on social media. However, this was then quickly conflated with an unsubstantiated report that the fight was a result of Barbz jumping Cardi B fans, known colloquially as the Bardigang. Despite this, there are no reports to confirm that this actually the case.

K-Pop Star Performs Nicki Minaj Perfectly During Interview

Elsewhere, K-Pop star Giselle surprised fans during a recent interview when she broke out a perfect rendition of Nicki Minaj's "Barbie World". The only things that Giselle misses are the vocal tags of Ice Spice, who featured on the song. Safe to say that Giselle's fans were absolutely gagging over the performance. Other videos from the same interview set showed K-Pop star Marc performing SZA.

However, it's not the first K-Pop link for Nicki and Spice. A fan mashup of Spice and K-Pop group XG recently went viral on social media. The video was originally posted to YouTube in February 2023 and presents a fairly flawless mashup of "In Ha Mood" and "Shooting Star". However, the video is gaining new traction thanks to Daniel Takedea, whose project direction work with Rolling Stone, GQ, Vogue, and more landed him on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. "Wait, this XG x Ice Spice remix is ​​amazing!!" Takedea wrote in Japanese on X, formerly Twitter. The video also incorporates Spice's "Bikini Bottom" as part of its visuals.

