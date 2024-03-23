Nicki Minaj Borrows Fan's Cowboy Hat During Orlando Concert

Yeehaw.

BYBen Mock
Opening Night of Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - Oakland, California

Nicki Minaj sent her fans wild as she briefly borrowed a fan's pink cowboy hat during her recent concert in Orlando. Minaj could be seen asking for the hat before wearing it for a number of songs. Furthermore, Minaj proceeded to throw in some custom dance moves that had the Barbz absolutely gagging. What's been your favorite moment of the Pink Friday 2 tour so far? Let us know in the comments.

Of course, the Pink Friday 2 tour has been full of wild moments. Last week, Minaj's Rolling Loud set was derailed slightly as several brawls broke out amongst the audience. Several videos of the various fights quickly spread on social media. However, this was then quickly conflated with an unsubstantiated report that the fight was a result of Barbz jumping Cardi B fans, known colloquially as the Bardigang. Despite this, there are no reports to confirm that this actually the case.

Read More: Nicki Minaj's Barbz Are Already Demanding A Pink Friday 2 Tour Film

K-Pop Star Performs Nicki Minaj Perfectly During Interview

Elsewhere, K-Pop star Giselle surprised fans during a recent interview when she broke out a perfect rendition of Nicki Minaj's "Barbie World". The only things that Giselle misses are the vocal tags of Ice Spice, who featured on the song. Safe to say that Giselle's fans were absolutely gagging over the performance. Other videos from the same interview set showed K-Pop star Marc performing SZA.

However, it's not the first K-Pop link for Nicki and Spice. A fan mashup of Spice and K-Pop group XG recently went viral on social media. The video was originally posted to YouTube in February 2023 and presents a fairly flawless mashup of "In Ha Mood" and "Shooting Star". However, the video is gaining new traction thanks to Daniel Takedea, whose project direction work with Rolling Stone, GQ, Vogue, and more landed him on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. "Wait, this XG x Ice Spice remix is ​​amazing!!" Takedea wrote in Japanese on X, formerly Twitter. The video also incorporates Spice's "Bikini Bottom" as part of its visuals.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Laughs Off Allegations She's Broke

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Mock
Benjamin Mock (they/them) is a sports and culture writer working out of Philadelphia. Previously writing for the likes of Fixture, Dexerto, Fragster, and Jaxon, Ben has dedicated themselves to engaging and accessible articles about sports, esports, and internet culture. With a love for the weirder stories, you never quite know what to expect from their work.
recommended content
Rolling Loud California 2024MusicK-Pop Star Performs Nicki Minaj Perfectly During Interview
Opening Night of Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - Oakland, CaliforniaMusicFans Brawl At Nicki Minaj Rolling Loud Set, Rumors That It Involved Bardi Gang Emerge
2024 People's Choice AwardsMusicIce Spice K-Pop Mashup Goes Viral
People's Choice Awards - ArrivalsMusicIce Spice Debuts Retro Website, Fans Think Album Announcement Is Coming