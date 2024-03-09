Nicki Minaj's Barbz Are Already Demanding A "Pink Friday 2" Tour Film

Nicki Minaj is just three shows into her Pink Friday 2 Tour and already the Barbz are demanding a "cinematic experience" like Taylor Swift and Beyonce produced last year. "I hope there will be movie experience of this tour! 😍 visuals are top tier and @NICKIMINAJ looks amazing 💖," one popular fan account on X wrote. As mentioned, Minaj has only hit up Oakland, Denver, and Las Vegas so far on the 57-stop tour. Her next concert is on Sunday in Seattle. The tour runs until July 14, when Minaj will close out with a performance at the Les Ardentes Festival in Belgium.

Furthermore, the tour includes Minaj headlining Wireless Fest in London, a performance she is very excited about. "Instead of doing another arena show in London after we sold out in the first week, I opted to do Wireless Festival. This year's show will be a billion times more special, creative, beautiful, cohesive, ugh! I'm so excited. I'd like to tell you guys thank you in advance. Last year was so meaningful but won't compare. Just wait & see," Minaj wrote on Instagram. Minaj has been a regular feature at Wireless for over a decade.

However, the Barbz are already garnering something of a rowdy tour reputation. Several audience members were heard chanting "F-ck Latto" at the tour's opening show in Oakland. The animosity towards Latto likely stems from her beef with Ice Spice, who is considered a Minaj "ally" after several collabs between the two. Furthermore, Latto is considered a Cardi B "ally" after the pair collaborated on "Put It On Da Floor Again" last year.

Latto and Spice have been trading blows for the last few weeks. Spice released the diss track "Think You The Sh-t (Fart)" before going after Latto for using her music video footage in a TikTok. Meanwhile, Latto hit back with "Sunday Service" and also referred to Spice as a "little girl" in a clapback post on social media.

