Nicki Minaj Shows Love To Chris Brown, Fans Want To See Him On "Pink Friday 2" Tour

Nicki Minaj had nothing but love when responding to a video of Chris Brown playing "FTCU" for one of his dancers at a recent concert. "This is so very appreciated. Wow. 🫶🏽," Minaj wrote on X, formerly Twitter. As a result, many fans began to implore Minaj to bring out Brown during stops on her upcoming Pink Friday 2 tour. Nicki's 53-stop tour of North America and Europe begins on March 1 in Oakland. At the time of writing, the only confirmed guest act is Monica, who will open all non-festival shows on the North American leg.

Minaj and Brown have seven collaborations together. Their partnership dates back over a decade to "Right By My Side" in 2012. Their most recent collab was Brown's "Wobble Up", also featuring G-Eazy, in 2019. Furthermore, their best charting was the Young Money track "Only", which went triple platinum and peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. However, their best-performing collab with no other featuring artists was Brown's 2013 "Love You More", which peaked at No. 23.

The love from Minaj caps off a mixed week for Brown. The singer claimed he was uninvited from the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. "I was asked by the NBA to play in the All-Star Game this year! Only for them to call later and say I couldn't do it because of their sponsors like Ruffles. At this point, I'm sick of bothering me and I'm tired of living in the f-cking past," Brown wrote on Instagram. Furthermore, Brown claimed that after uninviting him, the NBA still asked him to sit courtside at the game. Brown posted an initial invitation from the league to appear at the game. However, he did not provide evidence of the league uninviting him.

It was the second major event in a week that Brown had seemingly been excluded from. Usher confirmed in a recent interview that he did not consider Chris Brown for a cameo at his Super Bowl halftime show. “No, I did not reach out to Chris Brown. I’m not gon’ tell you everybody I reached out to. I reached out to some hitters. I was curating what would be one of the greatest Super Bowls of all time and it actually turned into that because of who I reached out to," Usher said.

