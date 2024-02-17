Kai Cenat Roasted For All-Star Celebrity Game Appearance

Kai Cenat has been thoroughly roasted despite being on the winning team for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Cenat was spotted being close to tears during the trophy ceremony, a clip that the internet immediately pounced on. Meanwhile, Cenat, who talked a big game before the event, saw very limited minutes and scored just four points all game for Team Shannon. Instead, Cenat was constantly seen having his calls for the ball ignored by game MVP Micah Parsons. Parsons absolutely balled out, putting up 37 points and 16 rebounds.

However, Team Stephen put up a valiant effort. C.J. Stroud, fresh off dating rumors with Amber Rose, put up 31 and 9. Meanwhile, YouTuber Tristan Jass put up 27 and 10 in the nine-point loss. Despite this, Stephen A. fell to his ESPN colleague despite declaring hours earlier that there was no way he was going to lose the game.

Meanwhile, Stephen A. denied claims that he was hospitalized after getting crossed over by Micah Parsons ahead of the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. “Molly Qerim is a pathological liar. That did not happen to me. Crossed over by a Cowboy? They had the practice last night. So I go there, cause I got to scout my team, cause I got to see I’ma play and who I’ma put on the bench, cause I’m not losing this game tonight, ok? And the next thing you know, that damn Micah Parsons is on the basketball court acting like he’s trying to sack quarterbacks and stuff, and pushing people around. So, after that, he and I were shooting around, shooting against one another. And it was some sweat on the floor and I literally bust my ass. I mean, feet flying in the everything, go BOW. You understand what I’m saying?" Smith said.

The rebuttal came after Qerim had opened First Take with a very different version of events. “This was not confirmed by Adrian Wojnarowski, but this is what I was told by Stephen A. If he wants to change the story when he gets here, that’s fine. But this is what I understand: Stephen A. Smith is one of the coaches in the Celebrity All-Star Game tonight, alongside our guy Shannon Sharpe, it’s gonna be epic TV. Yesterday, SA had to get out there, get out to Naptown early, and they had a practice. So, he started messing around with Micah Parsons, of all people, one of the guys on his team, obviously a Dallas Cowboy. Micah crossed him over and all I know is Stephen A’s at the hospital right now getting x-rays," Qerim claimed.

