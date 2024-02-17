Amber Rose Denies C.J. Stroud Dating Rumors

Amber Rose has shut down rumors that she is dating NFL star C.J. Stroud after they left a charity softball game in Houston together. "We literally don't know each other and literally met yesterday at a softball game. The sprinter left me and he was nice enough to give me a ride to my hotel. Thx again @cj7stroud," Rose wrote on Instagram in response to a TMZ article speculating about a relationship. The pair were teammates at Travis Scott's Cactus Jack charity game at Minute Maid Park on Thursday. Stroud was quick to jump on a flight to Indianapolis to take part in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday.

However, that did not spare the pair from irate fans. Many commenters were enraged by the prospect of the 40-year-old Rose dating the 22-year-old Stroud. Similar reactions were seen earlier this month when reports circulated alleging that 39-year-old Draya Michele was pregnant by 21-year-old NBA star Jalen Green. Despite this, Rose has slammed the door on any speculation.

Chris Rock & Amber Rose Dating Rumors Swirl

However, it's not the first time that Rose has been hit with wild speculation about her dating life. The rumor mill has woke from its Christmas slumber after Rose and Chris Rock were spotted stepping out in New York City the day after Christmas Day. Paparazzi spotted the pair after having a great time in Manhattan. However, there was no sign of PDA between the two. This means that the nature of their relationship unknown and open to speculation. However, there have not been any sightings of the pair in the subsequent two months since this outing.

Rose has been single since her messy split with AE Edwards in 2021. "I want to be single for the rest of my life," Rose declared during an interview earlier this year. Meanwhile, Rock was last linked to actress Lake Bell. The were reportedly an item for several months last year. However, they never officially confirmed that they were dating.

