Shams Charania Shuts Down Kay Adams Dating Speculation

Shams Charania has shut down speculation that he might be dating fellow journalist Kay Adams. Charania was forced to address the allegations when interrogated about the social media rumors on The Pat McAfee Show. He did his best not to fuel the fire with his words. However, Charania said he "would not define" his relationship with Adams as "dating". Charania, like many journalists, prefers to keep his private life behind closed doors.

It's the second time this week that the internet has wildly overreacted to a journalist's love life. Sean Evans, the host of Hot Ones, has broken up with his girlfriend, adult entertainer Melissa Stratton. According to Stratton, Evans was uncomfortable with the amount of media attention their relationship had suddenly received after TMZ published news about the couple on Valentine's Day. Stratton theorized that while Evans was fine with her employment, there were others in his camp who pressured him to end the relationship now that it was public.

Shams Charania Roasted For Tweeting Wrong Damian Lillard Trade

Charania is a polarizing figure in the sports media world. Shams has been slowly building himself to be a viable rival in the NBA news wars to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. However, The Athletic and Stadium reporter took a major blow to his credibility while trying to beat Woj to the Damian Lillard trade news. Shams tweeted the news just after Woj did. However, Shams' tweet was full of errors. His tweet listed the Raptors as Lillard's destination rather than the Bucks. Furthermore, Shams erroneously reported the trade as a four-team trade despite only listing three teams.

The tweet was widely roasted online. People clowned on Shams for getting the trade report so wrong while also still being beaten to the scoop by Woj. Meanwhile, many journalists noted that even in the battle to be "first to report", it's still better to be right than first. However, for many people, it also showed exactly why Woj is and remains king of the NBA scoops.

