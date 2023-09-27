Jimmy Butler Reacts To Damian Lillard Trade, Wants Bucks Investigated For Tampering

A bombshell from the NBA and its insiders hit the social media timelines just a few moments ago. The Portland Trailblazers were finally able to strike a deal to send a disgruntled Damian Lillard to a new home. However, one more extra team was brought in to get this one done. While he does not get his wish to join the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler, he does still have a chance to compete for an NBA championship. That is what he desperately wants to add to his impressive resume. The Milwaukee Bucks emerge as the victors in the trade as they bring in the seven-time all-star to go along with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

This formidable duo may now be prohibitive favorites over Boston, Cleveland, Philadelphia, and Miami to reach and win the NBA Finals. The other team involved in this trade is the Phoenix Suns. The Blazers will get Jrue Holiday, who will be elsewhere, Deandre Ayton, and Toumani Camara. Additionally, a first-round pick in 2029 and the right to swap first-rounders in 2028 and 2030 all from Milwaukee are in the package too. For the Suns, they receive Nassir Little, Grayson Allen, Jusuf Nurkić, and Keon Johnson.

Jimmy Butler Claims The Bucks Tampered

Possibly the person hurting the most from this trade is Miami's superstar, Jimmy Butler. The two were expecting to be taking the floor together for almost the entire duration of the offseason, but that is now over. Jimmy is one of the funniest athletes in the sport and he reacted to the news the best way possible. In this clip above, he hilariously demands the NBA to investigate the Bucks for tampering with the Lillard trade. He says, "Yo NBA man. Y'all need to look into the Bucks for tampering." He goes on, "Y'all do. I'm just gonna put that out there. Y'all didn't hear it from me but I heard it from somebody." This will be big storyline throughout the 2023-2024 NBA season in what will be another exciting campaign.

What are your initial thoughts on Jimmy Butler jokingly claiming the Milwaukee Bucks tampered to get Damian Lillard on the team? Do you think the Bucks are now the favorites in the Eastern Conference? Will they win the NBA Finals? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around the NBA.

