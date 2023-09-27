Damian Lillard “Excited” By Bucks Trade

Damian Lillard has addressed the news that he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks earlier today. "The casuals won’t be addressed but the trailblazers fans and city of Portland that I love truly will be and they will be addressed truthfully. Stay tuned. Excited for my next chapter! @Bucks🎟️," Lillard wrote on X, formerly Twitter. The replies were full of well-wishers as the Blazer faithful were sad, yet accepting, of their superstar's departure. Lillard has been a Blazer since they drafted him in 2012.

After months of speculation, Lillard was traded to the Bucks as part of a three-team trade that also included the Phoenix Suns. The Bucks get Lillard while the Suns get Jusuf Nurkić, Nassir Little, Keon Johnson, and Grayson Allen. Meanwhile, the Blazers get Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, Jrue Holiday, a first-round pick in 2029 and the right to swap first-rounders in 2028 and 2030. All three picks come from the Bucks.

Giannis Finally Gets His Superstar

If there's a winner in this trade, it's Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee's star has been vocal in recent weeks about the need for the franchise to surround him with talent. Now he has a co-star who was top five in points per game last season and top ten in assists per game. Meanwhile, the Blazers could continue to recoup assets to build themselves into a contender. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that they are already making calls to flip Jrue Holiday as they are committed to their core of young guards.

Furthermore, the Bucks immediately solidify their championship aspirations. With a healthy Giannis, Khris Middleton, and Lillard, they are far and away the best team in the East. It's a perfect situation for first head coach Adrian Griffin. Sadly, this means that barring a historic collapse or miracle season, the window has likely closed for the Miami Heat. Lillard was their missing puzzle piece. Now not only do they have to play without him, but they will have to regularly play against him.

