Damian Lillard Says “Farewell” To Portland With New Single

Dame D.O.L.L.A. with one last track in the PNW.

As Damian Lillard prepares for life in Milwaukee, he had one last message for the Blazers faithful. Lillard released a new single, "Farewell", under his Dame D.O.L.L.A. musical persona. The low-key track serves, as the title implies, as Lillard's final message to the fans who have supported him since he went sixth overall in 2012. Furthermore, the track comes just a few weeks after he dropped his fifth studio album, Don D.O.L.L.A. The song includes a bevy of references, including Boogie Cousins and Master P. Furthermore, Lillard also implies that Portland will regret their decision to let him leave.

Elsewhere, Lillard tweeted out a more formal goodbye to the city of Portland. "The casuals won’t be addressed but the trailblazers fans and city of Portland that I love truly will be and they will be addressed truthfully. Stay tuned. Excited for my next chapter! @Bucks🎟️," Lillard wrote on X, formerly Twitter. The replies were full of well-wishers as the Blazer faithful were sad, yet accepting, of their superstar's departure.

Lillard Finally Joins A Contender

Lillard joined the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a three-team trade this week. The Bucks get Lillard while the the Blazers get Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, Jrue Holiday, a first-round pick in 2029, and the right to swap first-rounders in 2028 and 2030. Meanwhile, the Suns, who helped make the trade happen, get Jusuf Nurkić, Nassir Little, Keon Johnson, and Grayson Allen.

If there's a winner in this trade, it's Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee's star has been vocal in recent weeks about the need for the franchise to surround him with talent. Now he has a co-star who was top five in points per game last season and top ten in assists per game. Meanwhile, the Blazers could continue to recoup assets to build themselves into a contender. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that they are already making calls to flip Jrue Holiday as they are committed to their core of young guards.

