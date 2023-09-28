Damian Lillard Says “Farewell” To Portland With New Single

As Damian Lillard prepares for life in Milwaukee, he had one last message for the Blazers faithful. Lillard released a new single, "Farewell", under his Dame D.O.L.L.A. musical persona. The low-key track serves, as the title implies, as Lillard's final message to the fans who have supported him since he went sixth overall in 2012. Furthermore, the track comes just a few weeks after he dropped his fifth studio album, Don D.O.L.L.A. The song includes a bevy of references, including Boogie Cousins and Master P. Furthermore, Lillard also implies that Portland will regret their decision to let him leave.

Elsewhere, Lillard tweeted out a more formal goodbye to the city of Portland. "The casuals won’t be addressed but the trailblazers fans and city of Portland that I love truly will be and they will be addressed truthfully. Stay tuned. Excited for my next chapter! @Bucks🎟️," Lillard wrote on X, formerly Twitter. The replies were full of well-wishers as the Blazer faithful were sad, yet accepting, of their superstar's departure.

Lillard Finally Joins A Contender

Lillard joined the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a three-team trade this week. The Bucks get Lillard while the the Blazers get Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, Jrue Holiday, a first-round pick in 2029, and the right to swap first-rounders in 2028 and 2030. Meanwhile, the Suns, who helped make the trade happen, get Jusuf Nurkić, Nassir Little, Keon Johnson, and Grayson Allen.

If there's a winner in this trade, it's Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee's star has been vocal in recent weeks about the need for the franchise to surround him with talent. Now he has a co-star who was top five in points per game last season and top ten in assists per game. Meanwhile, the Blazers could continue to recoup assets to build themselves into a contender. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that they are already making calls to flip Jrue Holiday as they are committed to their core of young guards.

