portland
- SportsDamian Lillard Files For Divorce From Wife Kay'LaThe couple have been together since college and wed in late 2021.By Ben Mock
- SportsDamian Lillard Says "Farewell" To Portland With New SingleDame D.O.L.L.A. with one last track in the PNW.By Ben Mock
- SportsDamian Lillard Performs At Portland WeddingLillard was invited by rapper Dreebo, who is friends with the lucky couple.By Ben Mock
- SportsDamian Lillard Says He Has Not Yet Requested A TradeDamian Lillard says reports that he requested a trade are untrue.By Cole Blake
- SportsDamian Lillard Isn't Too Serious About Trade RequestDon't expect this guy to become a Laker next season.By Yoni Yardeni
- PoliticsPortland Pulls Back On Minor Traffic Stops Due To Racial DisparityPortland police will no longer be pulling people over for minor traffic stops in an effort to address racial inequality. By Aron A.
- BasketballLakers 59-Game Streak Snapped By Damian Lillard & The BlazersEverything has to end at some point. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsAminé Releases "Limbo" Deluxe Edition Featuring Valee, Toosii, & SabaAminé releases seven new songs on the "Limbo" deluxe, including features from Valee, Toosii, and Saba.By Alex Zidel
- SportsCarmelo Anthony To Re-Sign With Portland Trail Blazers: ReportCarmelo Anthony is reportedly re-signing with the Portland Trail Blazers.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJoe Rogan Apologize For Spreading Misinformation About Fires: "I F*cked Up"The podcast host admitted that he was "duped" by a story and regrets not looking into the facts.By Erika Marie
- CrimeTrump-Supporting Grandma Outs Grandson To Feds For Rioting In PortlandWhat a twist. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsPortland Mayor Tear-Gassed While Protesting Police BrutalityPortland Mayor Ted Wheeler was tear-gassed while protesting police brutality, Wednesday.By Cole Blake
- SportsCarmelo Anthony Debuts Dramatic Weight Loss In OrlandoCarmelo Anthony introduced a new look when arriving at the NBA bubble.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsPortland Protestors Arrested By Unidentified Officers In Unmarked Rental CarsFederal officers with no identification and unmarked cars have been arresting Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland.By O.I.
- SportsDamian Lillard Joins Protests In Portland & Speaks Up Against InjusticeDamian Lillard is standing hand in hand with his community in Portland, Oregon.By Alexander Cole
- NewsAminé Shakes Things Up With New Single "Riri"Aminé returns with a new single titled "Riri" ahead of his sophomore project.By Alex Zidel
- RandomBlack Woman Sues Marriott Hotel After They Asked Her To Sign A "No Party" WaiverShe's asking for $300,000.By Chantilly Post
- SocietyBrave Football Coach Tackles Armed Student At Portland High SchoolKeanon Lowe is a hero.By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsCJ McCollum Says Last Year's Sweep Is What's Motivating The Trail BlazersThe Trail Blazers have the Thunder on the brink of elimination.By Alexander Cole
- MixtapesTYuS Shares New Demo Tape With "TYuS Sessions 2K19" ProjectTYuS returns with new raw offering.By Milca P.
- MusicKanye West Delivers "Sunday Service" Aboard Soul PlaneAre you ready for "Sunday Service" in several increments?By Devin Ch
- SportsDamian Lillard Isn't Interested In "Selling Out" For A ChampionshipLillard is happy right where he is.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersCJ McCollum's Li-Ning Yushuai 12 "Rose City" Will Release In Portland This WeekendThe Chinese footwear company has a new colorway coming soon.By Alexander Cole