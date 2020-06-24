O.I.
- Pop CultureOprah Purchases 26 Billboards Of Breonna Taylor Around LouisvilleOprah continues to demand justice for Breonna Taylor.By O.I.
- Pop CultureAlicia Keys Announces New Beauty Line With Elf CosmeticsAlicia Keys will be launching the as-of-yet unnamed lifestyle beauty brand in 2021.By O.I.
- TVTony Okungbowa Calls “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” A Toxic Work EnvironmentTony Okungbowa speaks on his time at “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.By O.I.
- Pop CultureYouTuber Jake Paul’s Home Raided By FBIFederal officers storm the home of popular YouTuber Jake Paul.By O.I.
- Society"Got Milk?" Ad Campaign Returns From RetirementThe "Got milk" campaign returns to bolster milk sales during the pandemic.By O.I.
- TVKeke Palmer Is Not Surprised Her Daytime Talk Show Is CanceledKeke Palmer explains why she expected her daytime talkshow to be canceledBy O.I.
- Pop CultureFyre Festival Merch Auctioned Off To Assist VictimsThe U.S. Marshals Service auctions off Fyre Fest merchandise to provide aid to those affected.By O.I.
- CrimeGhislaine Maxwell Case Reveals "Constant Orgies" On Epstein IslandIn recently released court documents, Virginia Giuffre speaks about what happened on Jeffrey Epstein's private island.By O.I.
- PoliticsRussia Reportedly Creating Fake COVID-19 News, Possibly To Sway ElectionUS officials report that the Russian government is publishing misleading articles, which may affect the upcoming presidential election.By O.I.
- TechTwitter May Adopt Subscription-Based ModelTwitter is considering introducing a subscription-based structure to increase revenue.By O.I.
- Pop CultureMichelle Obama First Podcast Guest Is Barack ObamaMichelle Obama sits down for a conversation with Barack on her new Spotify podcast.By O.I.
- SocietyMedical Experts Urge US To Shut Down Again As Coronavirus Cases Exceed 4 MillionMedical experts urge political leaders to shut down the country and start over as COVID-19 continues to rage.By O.I.
- Pop CultureKathy Jacobs Poses For Sports Illustrated At 56Kathy Jacobs is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model at 56.By O.I.
- GramTommie Lee Explains Her Side Of The Story Concerning Pregnant DaughterTommie Lee opens up about her feelings about teen pregnancy via Instagram Live.By O.I.
- TVTamar Braxton 911 Call: Family Reportedly Has Concerns About BoyfriendTamar Braxton’s boyfriend’s 911 call raises some alarm bells for her family, according to a new report.By O.I.
- SportsRussel Wilson Has COVID-19 Concerns About NFL Season & Pregnant CiaraRussell Wilson voices his concerns about returning to the field during the coronavirus pandemic as his wife, Ciara is pregnant.By O.I.
- RelationshipsKylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reunite In Laguna BeachKylie Jenner and Travis Scott take a family trip to Laguna Beach.By O.I.
- PoliticsSt. Louis Couple Who Pointed Guns At BLM Protestors Appear In Trump CampaignA St. Louis couple appeared on Trump’s virtual campaign after pointing their guns at Black Lives Matter protesters By O.I.
- GramChrissy Teigen Shows Breast Implant Removal Scars To Prove Surgery Was RealChrissy Teigen posts her surgery scars as proof that she had her implants removed.By O.I.
- PoliticsPortland Protestors Arrested By Unidentified Officers In Unmarked Rental CarsFederal officers with no identification and unmarked cars have been arresting Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland.By O.I.
- CrimeAll 3 Ahmaud Arbery Murder Suspects Plead Not GuiltyThe three men indicted for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery plead not guilty in court.By O.I.
- RandomCaitlyn Jenner Volunteers To Be Kanye West's Vice PresidentCaitlyn Jenner asks Kanye West if she can be his vice president.By O.I.
- Life24-Year-Old Pregnant Youtuber Nicole Thea Cause of Death RevealedYouTube star Nicole Thea's mother reveals her daughter's cause of death.By O.I.
- MoviesJamie Foxx's "Project Power" Trailer: Action-Packed Hunt For Superpower PillA special but dangerous pill gives superpowers in the new movie "Project Power."By O.I.
- TV"Entourage" Actor Kevin Connolly Accused Of Sexual Assault"Entourage" actor Kevin Connolly is accused of sexual assault.By O.I.
- RandomBubonic Plague Case Suspected In ChinaXinhua news reports a case of bubonic plague in China's Inner Mongolia.By O.I.
- Pop CultureParis Jackson Criticized For Playing A Lesbian Jesus In "Habit"Paris Jackson receives criticism for portraying Jesus as a lesbian in upcoming movie.By O.I.
- Pop CultureTruly Young Shares Bikini Pic While Pledging Allegiance To Lana's “National Anthem”Truly Young shows off her two-piece suit in an Instagram post backing Lana Del Rey.By O.I.
- RandomKoalas Projected To Become Extinct In NSW Before 2050Koalas are expected to become extinct in New South Wales by 2050.By O.I.
- RandomNew Virus Yields “Pandemic Potential” In ChinaThe new G4 virus has emerged in China that has "human pandemic potential."By O.I.
- Pop CultureIce-T Reveals Coco Austin's Dad Was Hospitalized For COVID-19Coco Austin's father, Steve Austin, has tested positive for the coronavirus and is in the hospital.By O.I.
- FoodShaq Teams Up With Papa Johns For Massive “Shaq-A-Roni” PizzaShaquille O’Neille unveils the “Shaq-A-Roni” with Papa John's.
By O.I.
- Pop CultureMarsai Martin Blows Nose With $100 Bill In Response To BET Awards HatersMarsai Martin addresses the Twitter trolls who had something to say about her looks.By O.I.
- AnticsSt. Louis Lawyer Couple Points Guns At Black Lives Matter ProtestersA St. Louis couple aimed their guns at a group of peaceful protestors.By O.I.
- CrimeWoman Punches Racist “Sacramento Karen” After Daring Her To Say N-WordFootage of a 7-Eleven altercation shows a racist "Karen" getting punched for saying the n-word.By O.I.
- CrimeElijah McClain, 23-Year Old Killed By Colorado Police, Case Re-OpenedColorado authorities reopen investigation for the death of Elijah McClain.By O.I.
- Pop CultureCamille Cosby Shades #MeToo Movement While Hoping For Bill Cosby's VindicationCamille Cosby defends her husband Bill Cosby.By O.I.
- CrimeWendy’s Arsonist Natalie White Is Girlfriend Of Rayshard Brooks: ReportAccused Wendy's arsonist Natalie White is confirmed to be Rayshard Brooks' girlfriend, via White's lawyer.By O.I.