Damian Lillard Files For Divorce From Wife Kay’La

Damian Lillard has filed for divorce from his wife Kay'La. Lillard filed the motion in Clackamas County Circuit Court and the news was first reported by the Willamette Week. The Lillards have been married since 2021 but have been together since their college days at Weber State. However, Lillard's filing cites "irreconcilable differences" and suggests that the couple has been living apart since December 2022. The couple have three children together - a five-year-old and two-year-old twin daughters.

Furthermore, the October 2 filing came less than a week after Lillard was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. Given that the couple appears to have been separated for almost a year, it's unclear what impact Lillard's trade had on the decision to formally file for divorce. Lillard's attorney did not respond to the Willamette Week's request for comment. Meanwhile, Lillard is not currently available to the media as he is attending the Bucks' training camp.

Jrue Holiday Rejoins The Eastern Conference After Lillard Trade

Away from Lillard's personal life, he will now have to regularly face a part of his own trade package. The Blazers traded Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics for two first-round picks, Robert Williams III, and Malcolm Brogdon. However, Holiday's brief time in Portland was not unexpected. After acquiring the veteran defensive star, the Blazers had made it clear that they would be looking to trade him given their complement of young, developing players at the guard position. Holiday, who had 19.3 points and 7.4 assists per game last season, will likely become the Celtics' starting point guard in place of Derrick White.

However, the move means that Holiday will now have several regular-season matchups against Dame, Giannis, and the Bucks. Giannis had expressed genuine sadness that acquiring Lillard had come at the cost of losing Holiday. "Jrue is my fucking brother for life. I love his family, I love him. I appreciate him and I wish him nothing but the best. He blessed me with a fucking championship. He's the one who made that huge steal in Game 5 of the Finals. I went to battle with him multiple times. Fuck basketball. Fuck the media shit. This guy is my brother for life, and it's always going to be like that," the Bucks star told Bleacher Report.

