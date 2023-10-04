Stephen Jackson’s Wife Says They Are “Happily Married” Without A Prenup Amid Resurfaced Rumors

Stephen Jackson's wife Tamara has addressed rumors that Jackson once left a woman over disagreements concerning a prenup. "To clear this OLD news up that keeps “magically” re-surfacing… this is not about me. Right story, wrong woman. It was an ex-fiance of my husbands from like 20 years ago! Yes from like 20years ago and that’s not an exaggeration. Anyway, Stephen and I have been together for 8 years since 2015 and married for almost 2 years now since 12/5/21.

There was never a pre-nup mentioned to me…not before our wedding, during our wedding, or any other time in our whole relationship for that matter. I’m not sure what kind of contract/pre-nup he required in previous relationships but the word pre-nup was never brung to me not one time," Jackson wrote on Instagram.

She continued. "Would I have signed one? Yes, but Stephen knows what we have is REAL LOVE, he knows I’m nothing like the rest. Therefore he knew a pre-nup wasn’t necessary with me. I made it TO, THROUGH and PASS the altar with him, strictly on LOVE so I could care less about anything from his past. It’s 2023 and yall talking about something from 20 years ago lol 😂. So for those people wasting their time commenting on such old news, Stephen and I are happily married with no pre-nup, no child support obligations no strings attached, nothing just pure genuine LOVE ❤️ so y’all can keep entertaining and living in the past if yall want but as for Stephen and I that story is old and irrelevant. We’re busy writing and creating stories and memories of OUR love story."

Jackson Addresses Canelo Alvarez Alercation

However, a prenup is not the only reason that Stephen Jackson has been in the news this week. The ex-NBA pro also addressed reports that he had gotten into an altercation at the Alvarez-Charlo fight over the weekend. Jackson was seen getting heated with individuals later identified as members of Alvarez's family. However, Jackson attempted to defend his actions in a video he recently posted.

"Of course, me and my people stood to the side. One cop gotta grab me… I waited for 30 people. If he got 40 people that's family, they gon' have to wait. I was respectful enough to let 30 people pass. Bet you won't put your hands on nobody no more," Jackson explained. However, not many people were taking his side, viewing him as rude and impatient.

