Stephen Jackson Roasted For Labeling NBA Players Who Choose Money Over Rings “Losers”

Former NBA pro-Stephen Jackson is getting some heat for a recent hot take. Jackson claimed that he would take "$50 million and a ring" over "$100 million and no ring". Furthermore, Jackson labeled players who took the money to be "losers". Jackson won one ring in his career, earning it with the Spurs back in 2003. He soon became an NBA journeyman and would eventually retire in 2014 after a season with the Clippers. He averaged 15.1 points per game across his career.

Jackson was roasted and clowned on all over the place for his take. "Man. Unk reallly thought he said something. Lol sometimes you just gotta smoke ya gas and put the phone away lol," one person wrote on Instagram. "He a clown. A ring isn’t guaranteed but a max contract offer is. Them old dudes be selling them rings when they go broke anyways," argued another.

Jackson Clowned On X

The roasting continued over on X, formerly Twitter. "Stephen jackson said “y’all don’t wanna be winners, y’all don’t wanna b the best” like anybody remembers what spurs team he was on that won without google. Talkin like he was the Tim Duncan of that squad," one person tweeted. Smith had 11.8 points per game on 28.2 minutes during his lone championship season. "Stephen Jackson has a VERY inflated perception of who he was when he played Those rings have greatly gassed his head up," another added.

Meanwhile, some people opted to offer examples to clown on Jackson. "Would you rather take the career of...Joe Johnson: $215M (contracts), 16 ppg, 7x all star, 0 championships Stephen Jackson: $69M, 15 ppg, 0x all star, 1 championship (‘03)," one user asked. However, overall, Jackson's take didn't go over especially well with the average social media user. Of course, Jackson often finds himself getting clowned for hot takes so maybe he did this on purpose.

NBA Fans React To Rings Over Money Take

