Chad Johnson Claims ASAP Rocky Is His Cousin, Shannon Sharpe Refuses To Believe Him

Chad Johnson has claimed that he and A$AP Rocky are cousins, saying that their grandmothers are sisters. However, Shannon Sharpe, on whose show Johnson made the claim, didn't believe it. "I'm closer to a Rottweiler than you are to A$AP Rocky," Sharpe told the Bengals legend. The two argued back and forth, with Johnson insisting that he was telling the truth.

However, no matter what he said, Sharpe refused to believe him. "You know who my cuh is?" Sharpe asked, baiting Johnson into a trap, "You know my cuh is? Drake. Drake my cuh." Johnson seemed pretty over the whole thing as Sharpe continued not to believe him. "I'll just wait for him to come out after this come out and confirm it."

Read More: Deion Sanders freaks out after spotting rat in his office

Chad Johnson Reveals Past As A Stripper

A familial link to A$AP Rocky isn't the only revelation that Johnson has made this week. A few days ago, Johnson revealed that he worked as a stripper to make ends meet in the late 90s. “I used to strip at The Right Track, I used to be a dancer. I could tell you cause we family. 1997, I was in LA. My mom was out there but I really couldn’t live with my mama, so I had a place in Santa Monica. Sometimes I was short on my light bill. Them candles, light em. I used to strip, I used to be a dancer. If anybody in the chat is from LA that’s a little bit older, I used to strip at The Right Track. I bullshit you not.”

He continued, detailing what sort of money he was making. “Back then, you danced for the big women. The big women tip you good. You know having $2,500, $3,000 back in 1997 as a little kid, you know how much money that is? Boy, I was making a killing. But sometimes I had to miss work because I had football practice, you know how it is." Johnson transferred to Oregon State from Santa Monica College after the 1999 season and spent one season with the Beavers. He was a second-round draft pick in 2001 and spent the next decade or so in the NFL. Johnson retired in 2017 after stints in Canada and Mexico.

Read More: Micah Parsons slams Bart Scott for joke about Trevon Diggs injury

[via]